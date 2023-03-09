How Google Cloud for Games enables live service games





There’s no denying it: live service gaming (live gaming) is the future of the gaming industry. The top 10 most-played games of 2022 were all live and continued to delight players with new content, features, and gameplay. Today, the live service model is prevalent across all console, PC, and mobile platforms and genres. And with 3.6 billion players predicted by 2024, the opportunity for live gaming has never been greater.

Google knows this model well, providing the world’s largest live services such as Google Search and YouTube to billions of users worldwide. Likewise, Google Cloud is committed to bringing the best of Google to game developers who are delivering live gaming experiences to players everywhere.

We already work with most of the top selling game companies. In my journey with them, I learned that I needed to help developers integrate performance and understanding through his three key initiatives:

Serve players anywhere.

Collect and organize game data.

Unlock player and game insights.

Here’s how.

Serving Players Anywhere

Live games have to work. Google Cloud helps developers connect players to game servers built on the world’s largest and most secure network.

For example, consider game launch. This is a tough one as developers have to effectively bet on how successful their games will be before launch. “A Thousand? A Million? More? Simultaneously?” Ironically, nightmare scenarios are often extraordinary successes. This means you can no longer serve players who would otherwise have played your game.

Game developers don’t have to worry about success. To that end, one of the most important features Google Cloud can offer is scale. Kubernetes is recognized as one of the best ways to handle computing at scale, and we know very well that we founded the project and continue to be its most prolific contributor. no people.

Google built Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on its deep knowledge of Kubernetes. This gives game developers the ability and confidence to serve even the largest player audiences. The most scalable and automated managed Kubernetes service, capable of running 15,000+ node clusters, 10x the size of other cloud providers.

GKE works for a variety of computing tasks, but live game workloads have proven to be unique. That’s why we partnered with Ubisoft to create createAgones, an open source game server orchestrator for Kubernetes. Agones on GKE allows developers to focus on the player experience, not the infrastructure.

