LDC5 spotlights women’s and girls’ contributions in tech despite tough odds and persistent barriers





At noon Wednesday, LDC5 hosted a moment of celebration near Maman, an iconic bronze and stainless steel sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois that towers over the main atrium of the Qatar National Convention Center in Qatar. last Sunday. According to Bourgeois, the colossal statue is a celebration of motherhood, reflecting the strength of one’s own mother through the metaphor of spinning, weaving, nourishing and protecting her thread.

Today should be a day of reflection and determination to do better, but it should also be a celebration. Rabab Fatima, UN High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, celebrated the fundamental and often unexpected contribution of women and girls to achieving a better world. said: OHRLLS).

But she reminded participants that society cannot transform toward a better, more prosperous and peaceful world without first empowering women and girls.

To that end, the Doha Plan of Action (DPoA), which aims to remove structural impediments to inclusive growth and sustainable development, will provide access to classrooms, boardrooms and staffrooms for all LDC women and girls. It can facilitate access and open doors, Ms Fatima said. She is also the secretary general of the LDC5 conference.

Let us continue working towards a world where all women and girls have equal access to all opportunities.

The jubilant ceremony also featured a traditional African dance performance by UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity laureate Muda Africa of Tanzania to help creatives seize the opportunities offered by the digital environment. .

Delay representation in STI

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, Innovation and Technological Change: Education in the Digital Age, is directly related to the focus of the LDC5 conference. These topics have been featured prominently in his DPoA and have been the subject of discussion by all stakeholders in Doha for the past five days.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), only 30% of LDC researchers are women. Even women researchers who enter science, technology, and innovation (STI) fields tend to have shorter careers, lower salaries, and fewer research grants than their male counterparts due to deep-seated discrimination and prejudice. .

A quality, comprehensive education focused on fundamental digital literacy and technical skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and information and communication technology (ICT) is a key component in promoting gender equality and empowering all women in LDCs. and contribute to the empowerment of girls. , including those in rural areas.

Fatima said there is potential for a breakthrough in higher education in LDCs by removing many man-made barriers to equal participation of women and girls in higher education, especially in STEM fields.

Therefore, the DPoA has a specific goal in this area to conduct a feasibility study to establish an online university, Fatima explained. The University’s goal is to achieve her 50/50 gender balance at all levels while ensuring special access to the poorest and those in vulnerable situations.

Empowering Women Scientists

Among the many relevant activities in Doha today, an interactive dialogue organized by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in collaboration with the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) saw the senior women representatives of the United Nations system and a young female scientist from the LDC.

In 2021, UNOSSC and ICGEB will jointly launch the EMPOWER Fellowship. With the global community facing an unprecedented health crisis, it was a strategic and critical time to fight COVID-19 and seek vaccines, treatments and other innovative technologies.

According to ICGEB Executive Director Lawrence Banks, five young female scientists from Bangladesh, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have been selected as a pilot cohort.

Five fellows will be hosted at ICGEB labs in India and South Africa in 2022. They received training in applying the latest techniques and methodologies to their research topics, were provided with mentoring on complementary skills, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in top-notch international research. scientific environment.

UNOSSC Director Dima Al-Khatib stressed the important role young women scientists can play in driving innovation and development in these regions and called for greater support and investment in education, training and capacity building. I asked.

STI’s investments in women and girls can lead to economic growth as they help create a more skilled workforce that can contribute to the economy. This will help the LDCs build a more diverse and resilient economy that can withstand global economic shocks, Ms Al-Khatib told UN News.

Women and girls bring a unique perspective to the field of STI, and investing in them can help foster innovation and creativity. By leveraging their skills and perspectives, LDCs can develop more creative solutions to development challenges, she said.

Journey to Science

In an inspiring documentary presented at LDC5, five female scientists shared their experiences as EMPOWER Fellows and how the program impacted their research and lives.

The program has been a life-changing experience for me, Najneen Rejwana told UN News. She is one of her EMPOWER Fellows in Bangladesh and currently she is working in ICGEB’s Translational Bioinformatics Lab.

Recalling how she navigated her way into computational biology, she said: [really] With my heart broken, I decided to do something and wanted to repurpose medicine through a bioinformatics approach.

With the support of the EMPOWER Fellowship, Rejwana will receive training in applying the latest technologies and methodologies to her research topics, mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, complementary skills, and immersion in a top-class international scientific environment. I was offered the opportunity. .

More opportunities to explore, more opportunities to train in a better way than before. said a young female scientist.

When asked about the underrepresentation of women in science, Lejwana emphasized the importance of women’s participation in the field, stating that although half the world’s population is women, women are women due to various social and social problems and disabilities. has been left behind in the field of science.

She encouraged women to come forward and engage in research fields.

never give up!

Each day during LDC5, the first thing attendees saw upon entering the convention center was a group of Afghan girls in national dress. They were members of Afghanistan’s only women’s robotics team. On the stand behind them was a robot they built.

Today is March 8th, International Women’s Day. On this day, I would like to congratulate all women around the world, especially the brave women and girls of crisis-affected countries. They are still hopeful for the future and fighting for their rights. robotics team.

Team members have been studying in Qatar since August 2021 after fleeing their home country without saying goodbye to their families. After the Taliban returned to power, new rules banned girls’ education and denied women’s human rights.

offered by Somaya Faruqi

The biggest challenge for Afghan women today is the lack of basic rights to go to schools, colleges, parks, gyms and restaurants. They are not allowed to leave their homes without male guardians such as fathers, brothers and husbands. This is sad. So they are now in prisons with no hope for the future because of their education, Somayya told UN News.

She added: We believe education is the key to unlocking the potential of every child. We give them the keys and the opportunity to reach their full potential. should be given.

[Read more about Somaya Faruqi’s story]

Today we are here to show the strength, ability and talent of Afghan girls. Asefa Amini, a member of Somaya’s team, told her UN News:

