Apples iMessage is now available on PC





Apple finally made iMessage available on Windows 11. After years of waiting, a user can now send and receive messages from his iPhone to his Windows computer.

Bringing iMessage to Windows is a big step forward in breaking down platform barriers. So far, Apple has opted to restrict its apps to its own devices, but Microsoft has reportedly found a workaround that allows many other people to access texts on iPhones.

While the current service doesn’t support group messaging, photos, or videos, it could be an effective way for iPhone users to stay connected with Windows-based friends and family.

Ali Akgun, corporate vice president of Windows and Devices at Microsoft, told Bloomberg:

Adobe

Please note that currently only Windows 11 users can access iMessage via the Microsoft Phone Link app. The app uses Bluetooth to sync your iPhone and PC and send messages to the iMessage app.

Get basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contacts. With this new feature, you can send messages from your computer to contacts who have iPhones, and view iMessage conversations in a simplified format on your PC. However, there are limitations.

You cannot send photos in messages or participate in group messages using this app. Also, you can’t view the entire message history within a conversation, only messages sent and received using this app. Additionally, Microsoft does not use blue or green callouts to distinguish between standard text and text sent via iMessage.

However, this makes it easier for users to stay connected with people using iPhones.

For Insiders who have selected a Windows Insider Preview build on their device,[設定]>[Windows Update]>[Windows Insider Program]You can check if the preview is still live by going to If you don’t have it, the Phone Link home page will display a gray iPhone button with a Coming Soon message. Microsoft plans to make this feature available to more Windows 11 users after receiving feedback.

Overall, this new feature will make it easier for Apple and Windows users to stay connected regardless of the device they’re using.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. For additional stories, visit Simplemost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/apples-imessage-can-now-be-used-pcs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos