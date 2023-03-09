Google Ads Simplifies Audience Creation with GA4 Audience Builder





Google has introduced a new feature that makes it easier to create and activate campaign audiences in Google Ads.

This new update makes the Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Audience Builder accessible directly from the Google Ads user interface (UI), simplifying the entire audience creation process from start to finish.

According to the announcement, this new feature will be available in Google Ads in the coming months, allowing users to create GA4 audiences and apply them to campaigns without leaving the platform.

The move aims to streamline the audience creation process, save time and help you work more efficiently.

New cross-product access control model for Google Ads

To enable this functionality, Google Ads has introduced a cross-product access control model. This allows GA4 property administrators to set explicit permissions available to users in their linked Google Ads accounts.

This means that GA4 admins can assign roles to different permissions in Google Ads, such as admin, standard, and read-only.

These assigned roles determine access to Analytics features built into Google Ads, such as the ability to create Analytics audiences from within the Google Ads UI.

Link your Google Ads account to Analytics

To take full advantage of this new feature, you’ll need to link your Google Ads account to your Analytics property.

Linking Google Ads to Google Analytics transforms how users interact with marketing campaigns (e.g., clicking an ad) to how they achieve the goals set on your site or app (e.g., purchases or content consumption). ) to understand the entire customer cycle.

Additionally, linking the two allows data flow between both products.

See your Google Ads campaigns in the Acquisition Overview report and access new Google Ads dimensions in the User Acquisition report.

With this integration, you can import your Analytics conversions into your Google Ads account and power your remarketing campaigns with your Analytics audience data.

Additionally, you can view your Google Ads campaigns in Ads Workspace, including attribution reports.

How to link your GA4 property to your Google Ads account

To link your property to Google Ads, you must use a Google account with appropriate permissions.

Analytics requires the Editor role for the properties you link.

Google Ads requires administrative access to the same Google account.

Linking your Google Ads manager account makes the data you import from Analytics available to all client accounts.

To create a link between your GA4 property and Google Ads, follow these steps:

in Google Analytics,[管理]Click.[製品リンク]and,[Google 広告リンク]Click.[リンク]Click.[Google 広告アカウントを選択]Click to select the account you want to link.In summary

A new feature in Google Ads gives you direct access to the GA4 Audience Builder, making it easier to create and activate audiences for your campaigns.

By linking Google Ads to Google Analytics, you can create GA4 audiences and apply them to your campaigns from within the platform. This saves time and streamlines the audience creation process.

Once you’ve created a link between your Google Ads account and your GA4 property, you’ll see your Google Ads data in your Google Analytics 4 reports.

Finally, this integration allows you to import your Google Analytics conversions into your Google Ads account and use your Analytics audience data to power your remarketing campaigns.

Featured Image: Jirsak/Shutterstock

Source: Google

