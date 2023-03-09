



This International Women’s Day, members of the McMaster community will share their insights on how to make the digital space safer, more inclusive and fairer.

March 8th is International Women’s Day, a day to recognize and celebrate women and girls while also addressing the challenges and inequalities that women face.

This year’s key theme is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. Women remain underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers around the world and face significant barriers to participation in technology design and governance. Likewise, the digital space can be unsafe, and women have a much higher incidence of gender-based violence online.

With that in mind, this year’s theme not only recognizes the wide gender gap in the digital sphere and women and girls championing equity in technology, but also makes the digital world safer, more inclusive and It also serves as a call to action to make it fairer. A person who identifies as a woman.

Below, voices from across the McMaster community share their insights on the need to make the digital space fairer, safer, and further remove barriers for women.

Gaileen Gray

Garyne Gray, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief Technology Officer, McMaster University

Our office launched the McMasters Women in Tech Series several years ago to shine a light and recognize the inspiring women in the McMasters community who are driving change in the tech industry. By providing a platform where women with diverse experiences can share their stories, we hope to inspire future female changemakers and create a more inclusive tech industry that recognizes the contributions of women and girls. increase.

I believe we can work towards equality by inspiring women and girls to pursue opportunities in IT and STEM fields. To unlock the full potential of technology and accelerate equity for all, we need diverse voices to guide innovation at all levels, including design, development and governance. We can all work towards equality by inspiring women to believe in themselves, creating space for women’s voices, and celebrating women’s success.

Celebrating Women in Tech: Click here to see more testimonials from McMaster women in tech.

Mariam Alizadeh Engineering Graduate Student

Mariam Alizadeh

As a student leader in the field of intelligent transportation and electrification, I believe in the importance of thinking outside the box and embracing diverse perspectives to create innovative solutions. When it comes to advocating for women and girls, breaking down gender barriers and promoting inclusion at all levels is critical. It means creating opportunities for women to take leadership roles, empowering them to take bold action towards their goals, and valuing the contributions of everyone, no matter how big or small they look. To do. A positive change for everyone.

Teresa Chan, Associate Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean of Continuing Professional Development, School of Health Sciences

Teresa Chan

It is the responsibility of all leaders to get involved in changing the system to make it fairer and more diverse. This includes using our voice in any way, including on social media.

Teresa Chan recently spoke with the Dean of Health Sciences about social media tips for health professionals. Click here for more information.

Milena Head, Director, McMaster Digital Transformation Research Center, Professor, DeGroote School of Business

milena head

Digital transformation has become essential for organizations to compete effectively and succeed. It also provides opportunities for women’s empowerment. However, women are still significantly underrepresented in information and communication technology jobs at all levels. Sadly, there are still inherent biases and sociocultural norms that limit women’s ability to benefit from the vast opportunities presented by digital transformation. With technology permeating nearly every aspect of our work and personal lives, more than ever, we need to provide technology-related jobs for women.

I am a true believer in leading by example, and by exposing myself to successful women who are passionate about their tech jobs, I am breaking down these outdated stereotypes and addressing gender digital inequalities. We feel we can bridge the gap. Expanding women’s participation in the digital economy not only brings value from multiple perspectives, but also drives both social and economic value.

Kim Jones, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and Chair of the Ontario Network of Women in Engineering

Kim Jones

As an educator and researcher, I am passionate about promoting inclusion in the engineering field. I teach a course at his McMaster called “Inclusion in the Engineering Workplace” that helps students identify structures and systems that exclude individuals and develop strategies to overcome these barriers. She has also chaired the Women’s Engineering Committee at McMaster University for several years and is a faculty advisor to the undergraduate Women’s Engineering Association.

Additionally, I chair the Ontario Women’s Network in Engineering (ONWiE), a group committed to creating a more inclusive environment and inspiring young women to pursue careers in engineering and technology. ONWiE hosts hands-on workshops for girls that introduce engineering and coding principles. These programs have reached nearly 100,000 participants.

Wil Fujarczuk, Sexual Violence Prevention Education Manager, Department of Sexual Violence Prevention and Response

Will Hujachuk

While many great strides have been made towards gender equality, the past decade has witnessed new waves of misogyny and sexism emerging in the online space, including the incel movement, men’s rights activism, and the broader manosphere. I have seen gain traction. It is imperative that we report hateful posts, consume content critically, and educate young men and boys about the harm of this content.

One of the ways I use digital technology to advance my commitment to equity is through my consent-educated drug persona, Unita Ask. Her Instagram account is a space where she can share educational content that is queer-positive, anti-racist, and grounded in the values ​​of intersectionality, joy, and anti-oppression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynews.mcmaster.ca/articles/digitall-reflections-on-innovations-in-tech-for-gender-equity/

