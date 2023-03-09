Innovation, People Power, and the Importance of Inclusion | Industry Trends





Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cinegy GmbH, a software and technology company, Daniela Weigner has a reputation for compassionate leadership, is family-oriented, and an extraordinary person who has made significant contributions in her field. hailed as an inspirational woman.

She also won the Rise Award Woman of the Year. The award was awarded for repatriating staff and her family from Ukraine and bringing together over 400 broadcast and media companies and individuals to provide resources, solutions and hardware for Ukrainian television channels and media outlets. was honored. So that we can continue broadcasting amid the ongoing conflict.

Weigner took the time to 365 to share her thoughts on the more significant technological advancements she’s seen in her niche over the past few years, the changing attitudes within the broadcasting industry, and the challenges surrounding the industry’s gender and diversity gap. talked about the efforts of

Flexible growth – embracing change

Major global events in recent years have strained us all and presented the industry with challenges as well as opportunities. According to Weigner, maintaining an open mind was a fundamental skill set. New approaches to broadcasting and production have inevitably brought about major changes in even the most traditional broadcasting sector.

Regarding the consolidation of hardware manufacturing that has happened in the last few years, she said: [This trend] provided opportunities for smaller organizations that were able to use the cacophony and industry turmoil to their advantage.

According to Weigner, the evolution of attitudes and approaches to broadcasting has come a long way. Twenty years ago when Cinegy started talking about digital asset management, he was using hardware and running software based on an IT-based approach, but market acceptance was very low. is. Shall we say Broadcasting was all about the box. Expensive box. Looking back a decade, he also found it difficult to break out of traditional broadcasters as he began to roll out IP-based solutions and start talking about virtualization.

Over the past 5-8 years, there has been significant adoption of all these approaches. The market is now accepting and accepting these, which makes them accessible and acceptable to the market for companies like ours. It also helps that we were able to prove the value of our solution and the strength of developing all our software in-house. The industry really needed to do this in order to add value to their products and enable them to better run their operations more cost-effectively.

Not only has the industry changed, but we humans have had to change as well. This was an important and historic sea change.

Today’s hiring and retention issues are a key concern for media and technology companies of all sizes. Weigner warns of the danger of layoffs in the industry. Not only are many very large companies laying off a lot of staff right now, we’re seeing a lot of layoffs. This seems reckless to me, but these companies certainly can afford to keep their staff. When you let people go, they either become your competitors or work for your competitors, especially if you feel they are being treated badly. Treating your company’s lifeline badly seems like a bad strategy to me.

The post-Covid era is shaping up

She acknowledged that the remote work strategy we adopted would not have been possible without the development of cloud-based technology and faster and better access to the Internet.

She then referred to trends that have developed since the world returned to normalcy.Streaming certainly had its heyday three years ago.Not only has the industry changed, but so have we humans. I had to. This was an important and historic turning point. There is a before and after Covid era for so many reasons.

Risk is a learning bias inherent in AI tools and should be carefully considered when trying to promote diversity. Algorithms are, after all, written by biased humans. It may only magnify the human condition instead of promoting fair and equitable values.

Focusing on AI, Weigner shared his thoughts on impending change and the challenges AI poses. From creating content to rotating specific roles, this is big uncharted territory. Risk is a learning bias inherent in AI tools and should be carefully considered when trying to promote diversity. Algorithms are, after all, written by biased humans. It may only magnify the human condition instead of promoting fair and equitable values.

Supporting a Diverse and Inclusive Future

As 365 celebrates International Women’s Day, it seemed appropriate to address the ongoing issue of diversity and gender gap across the industry. Weigner shared advice on how to make a difference from a basic level.

We need to open up our company to ways of working that embrace flexibility. I have the immense privilege of owning my own company. This meant I had the flexibility to use my time to meet not only my business needs, but also my family’s needs. I didn’t have to put my career on hold or pay for expensive childcare from my part-time paycheck while my partner worked full-time.

She commented that in the case of women who assist with childcare, they are effectively working for someone else to care for the child.

She added that the root of the problem lies in the need for cost-effective childcare. It’s about ensuring that a significant portion of the workforce can work without worry. Family-based approaches must be implemented or reintroduced where lost, not only in our industry but also at government level. Everyone belongs to some kind of family – it recognizes that life is more important than work.

Encouraging people who may feel underappreciated within an organization is something we all need to work on.

She goes on to say about the initiatives and attitudes already in place at her company: Equal pay for equal roles is also common sense and something we have always practiced. Encouraging people who may feel underappreciated within an organization is something we all need to work on.

Similarly, in the long-term future, Weigners sees changes in industries related to a workforce where well-being and flexibility are fundamental and standard practices, as telework is standardized and should not change. I hope

Having a flexible workforce, along with employers who trust their employees to work, will enable a workforce that is typically disadvantaged by traditional 9 to 6, 5 days a week and commuting. Opportunities are given to departments.

We want companies to put people at the center of their business and promote a culture of respect based on flexibility and trust.

IWD2023: Gender Diversity in Broadcast Technology: Forward Momentum, but Pipeline Needs Work

