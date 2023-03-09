VPN by Google One offered to all subscribers





Google has taken another step in expanding the footprint of its VPN by Google One service, making it available to all Google One cloud storage subscribers, not just for Windows users, but all the way down to the $1.99 base tier. .

Google also said it will offer Google One users a “dark web reporting service” to monitor whether personal information is being bought or sold online.

Traditionally, Google has reserved its VPN by Google One service for premium Google One plans, requiring users to pay at least $99.99 annually for 2 TB of storage and other perks, including VPN.12 In May, Google extended the VPN by Google One benefits to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners. VPN functionality is currently available in 22 countries to all members who sign up for a Google One paid plan.

Google previously offered VPN with Google One to Android and iOS customers only. The service will also be available for both Windows and Mac devices. Subscriptions can be shared with up to 5 devices.

Unfortunately, Google’s Google One VPN is not included in either PCWorld’s list of the best free VPNs or the best VPN services. in another region. Instead, a VPN by Google One allows you to hide your identity while surfing, making it a good choice for coffee shops and airports, but not much else. It seems that.

Google One Dark Web Report

Google’s “Dark Web Reports” are automatically associated with Google’s search services by examining the dark web, the part of the web that Google doesn’t believe is indexed. You can choose what to monitor, such as your name, address, social security number, or email address, and have Google notify you if the data is found. Apparently what the service doesn’t tell you is whether your information is already being legally bought and sold between various services, and what if an attacker learns who you are and where you live. It’s not clear if you can.

Many companies (such as Snapchat and Apple, according to Clario) are already collecting such information, not just names and addresses, but even faces and voiceprints. The difference is opting in.

In any case, Google’s Dark Web Report will be available to all Google One members in the coming weeks, the company said.

