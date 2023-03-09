Falling technology trade volume remained a thorn in the side of Waterloo in 2022





Venture capital in the Waterloo region has eased from its peak in 2021, but is still above pre-bull years.

The Waterloo region saw a continued decline in venture funding activity throughout 2022, with the region’s tech sector transaction volume reaching its lowest in four years.

A new report from Briefed.in shows that Waterloo region tech startups will raise a total of $856.4 million in 2022, down 38% from $1.4 billion in 2021. But considering the very strong performance of Canadian technology in 2021, it’s not all that remarkable.

Venture capital in 2022 still surpasses the $707.9 million raised in the Waterloo region in 2020 and the $532.1 million raised in 2019, according to a briefed.ins report. With the exception of the breakthrough year of 2021, the increase from several years ago is a promising sign.

To me, this is a reflection of the maturing of the Waterloo ecosystem as companies move into later stages and are able to attract larger funding rounds, despite the macroeconomic factors at play. It shows that it continues.

Faires’ $537.7 million Series G extension closed in May and was the largest deal tracked for the year, accounting for approximately 62% of all funding raised in the Waterloo region in 2022. rice field.

For the past three years, Faire and ApplyBoard have dominated the Waterloo area fundraising scene, and both have often raised large chunks of investment capital in any given quarter. This was also true for the 2022 Faire, but not for ApplyBoard. ApplyBoard said he did not raise a new round in 2022, but said in November that it has plenty of capital for a multi-year runway.

Besides Faire’s megadeal, the Waterloo Region has several notable deals, including Avidbot’s $96.1 million Series C funding round, Axelars’ $44.4 million funding round, and DOZR’s $27.5 million funding round. There was a significant investment transaction.

With only 24 transactions tracked by briefed.in in 2022, transaction volume in the Waterloo region hit its lowest level since at least 2019. For the local startup ecosystem. French said he had seen a more difficult funding environment recently, but said the phenomenon was certainly not limited to the Waterloo area.

French said the deal flow has slowed down a bit as some companies have delayed funding and are trying to navigate the current situation.

A decline in technology valuations from 2021 has had a significant impact on the ability of many Canadian companies to raise capital in 2022. However, in the Waterloo region, the number of transactions tracked by briefed.in, including the watershed, has declined each year since 2019. The 24 deals tracked in the region in 2022 are slightly more than half of the 44 deals closed in the region in 2020, and less than half of the 57 deals closed in 2019.

Valuations have risen in recent years, some supported by strong fundamentals, others not, French continued. There is a shift in expectations that we are likely to see more down rounds if companies cannot justify previous valuations. I think some of the companies that can postpone are delaying the next round because they are focusing on strengthening their metrics.

Dryer soil for seed startups

Declining seed-stage activity has emerged as a key factor contributing to the decline in trading volumes observed in the Waterloo region over the past four years. After a total of 24 deals closed in the local tech sector in 2019, seed deal volume has declined each year, reaching his four-year low of just six in 2022.

The second half of 2022 has been particularly lacking in early-stage funding in the Waterloo region, with briefed.in reporting zero seed or pre-seed stage deals in both the third and fourth quarters of this year. is reported to be

Last year was definitely a challenging year for seed-stage companies, she said. You may have a smaller pool of funds to withdraw in stages.

Seed-stage volume in the Waterloo region hit a four-year low at just 6 in 2022. (Source: briefed.in)

The Waterloo region has been nationally acclaimed for its strong network of early-stage hubs, accelerators, and top-notch university programs, and the lack of early-stage deals is an added concern.

Some of these hubs have had to cut costs amid the macroeconomic climate, but there are still many active angel investors closing deals in the region. Golden Triangle Angel Network (GTAN) was recently listed as one of Canada’s most active independent venture firms by the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association.

French added that early-stage companies in the region appear to be doing quite well, even if they haven’t raised any capital. At Catalyst Commons, his 65,000-square-foot co-working space at Catalyst Capitals in Kitchener, French has seen early-stage companies increase headcount, not shrink.

[Catalyst] The Commons is the epitome of what’s happening in the Waterloo area, but it’s not all bad news when it comes to talent. Many companies are growing, she added.

Escape to quality in 2023

In a still uncertain funding environment, French believes startups can weather the current market in 2023 by focusing on strong fundamentals, talent acquisition and strategic growth. increase. Mr. French added that there has been a steady shift away from a growth imperative mindset to a more capital efficient model.

The frequency with which startups raise funding is also not always a leading indicator of growth. Many companies in the Waterloo region that failed to raise capital in 2022 are reaching impressive milestones again this year, either through sustainable revenue growth or through acquisitions.

In January, Vidyard said it was exploring M&A opportunities and was well positioned to reach $100 million in revenue. In February, Waterloo-based software company Descartes Systems Group acquired GroundCloud for his $184 million. Thomas Bravos’ acquisition of Waterloo-based, TSX-listed Magnet Forensics is also expected to close by the second quarter of 2023 (despite opposition from one of his investors in Magnet). nevertheless).

French said Waterloo has always been a resilient and supportive community, and while 2023 could continue to be a difficult year for the region’s tech sector, technology startups approaching this moment strategically. He added that it could prove to be very opportunistic for

Briefed.in’s full report on the Waterloo region can be found here.

Briefed.in is owned and operated by Communitech. BetaKit receives data from briefed.in as part of its media partnership with Communitech and retains full editorial control of all articles referencing data produced by briefed.in/Communitech.

