Digital Technologies: The Future Backbone of Net Zero Emissions





Data on the impact of digital technologies on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are emerging, and their importance is clear. The World Economic Forum (WEF) and Accenture say digital technologies can help the energy, materials and mobility industries reduce emissions by 4% to 10% by 2030. Capgemini says AI climate change This number is reported to be 16% across several sectors, due to the potential for

However, despite the proven effectiveness of these technologies, organizations have not had enough urgency to adopt them to accelerate their decarbonization and emissions reduction goals. Across industries, many leaders are leveraging partners to support their digital transformation, but the energy transition remains a secondary objective. Digital and sustainability leaders have taken a surprisingly conservative approach to technology, failing to address current issues. They justify this by citing challenges ranging from the immaturity of existing solutions, the need for further research and customization, and intermittent renewable energy supplies to a lack of trust in existing carbon trading schemes.

MIT Technology Review Insights conducted a global study to examine the readiness of industry leaders to use, plan and adopt digital technologies to meet their decarbonisation goals. The survey surveyed 350 C-level leaders from large global companies across eight major sectors to gather their perceptions of these solutions. Insights were also gleaned from in-depth discussions with nine experts.

The main research results are as follows.

Digitalization is the backbone of the energy transition. Despite differences between industries (and regions), digital technologies are considered important for optimizing efficiency and reducing energy and waste (on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 is the most important) (overall score of 6.8). Design and optimization of carbon sequestration technology (6.7). Make sustainability data accessible, verifiable and transparent (6.2). monitoring of GHG sinks (6.6); design and optimization of low carbon energy systems (5.8).

For most industries, the primary decarbonization lever is the circular economy. A majority (54%) of participants across all industries (excluding petrochemical manufacturing) cite the circular economy4 as a key environmental sustainability goal. A circular economy minimizes waste by reducing consumption, increasing efficiency, and recovering resources and energy. The second-highest rated sustainability goal is improving access to clean energy (41%), followed by improving energy efficiency (40%).

Partnering with technology experts is how the industry innovates with digital solutions. The most frequently cited approach to adopting new digital technologies is through vendor partnerships (31%). However, executives are unlikely to accelerate the deployment of digital technologies by stressing the importance of open standards and data sharing across supply chains (particularly in energy, metals and mining, construction and petrochemicals). manufacturing), only 16% perceive it. top enabler. But experts say the adoption of open standards and data sharing, which are essential to the ability of AI and ML to overcome complexity and streamline supply chains, is essential to achieving the goal of decarbonization. increase.

Attitudes towards technology adoption and innovation vary by sector and region. Cybersecurity is considered the biggest external impediment to overall digital transformation (58%), but construction companies are far more concerned (76%) and metals and mining companies are less concerned (47%). Overall, 11% of respondents are looking to try digital technologies early on, but some sectors are less enthusiastic. Only 4% in metals and mining, 5% in petrochemical manufacturing and 6% in industrial manufacturing. Cross-departmental and cross-organizational cooperation requires buy-in and a willingness to learn.

