



Today is International Women’s Day (IWD), an annual event to celebrate women’s achievements.

Leaders from the UK Government, the European Commission and the United Nations have come together for International Women’s Day to celebrate the event and drive innovation to empower women globally.

This year’s theme: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality explores the impact of the digital gender gap on rising economic and social inequalities. The event will also spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in the digital space and addressing gender-based violence online and through ICT.

The Innovation News Network examines some of the strategies global organizations are implementing to empower women in technology.

What is International Women’s Day and why is it celebrated?

International Women’s Month started last week. Her 31 days are a celebration of women and their monumental impact around the world.

A specific holiday that honors the social and economic achievements of women falls on March 8, known as International Women’s Day.

IWD is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women’s achievements are recognized regardless of nationality, ethnicity, language, culture, economy, or politics.

shutterstock/fairy tale hedgehog

Since its inception, IWD has envisioned a new global dimension for women in both developed and developing countries.

The growing international women’s movement has helped make this memorial a rallying point for building support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic sectors.

Consider the importance of this year’s theme

Our lives depend on powerful technological integrations, whether it’s taking courses, calling loved ones, banking, or booking medical appointments. Everything is going through a digital process now.

This year’s theme, DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality, is a priority theme of the upcoming 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), to achieve gender equality in the digital age. In line with innovation and technological change and education. Equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

This theme recognizes and celebrates women who advocate for innovative technology and advances in digital education. On International Women’s Day 2023, we will explore the impact of the digital her gender her gap on growing economic and social inequalities.

Additionally, the event will spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in the digital space and addressing gender-based violence online and through ICT.

Engagement of women in technology creates greater potential for innovation that leads to more creative solutions, meets women’s needs and promotes gender equality. Their lack of inclusion is hitting the industry hard.

According to the United Nations Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, the exclusion of women from the digital world has reduced the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by $1 trillion over the past decade. This loss will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 if no action is taken.

Gender-inclusive approaches to innovation, technology and digital education can raise awareness of women’s and girls’ rights and civic participation. Advances in digital technology also offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges.

Moreover, growing inequalities in access to digital skills and technology are becoming increasingly apparent, and women are being left behind as a result of this digital gender divide. Inclusive and innovative technology and digital education are therefore essential for a sustainable future, and this year’s International Women’s Day aims to achieve this.

what is going on around the world?

Europe

The European Commission is covering the theme of International Women’s Day in Europe through its digital strategy and sustainable growth policy. Through these, the EU aims to give women equal access to the untapped potential of digital technology.

Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen has declared 2023 to be the European Year of Skills. Investing in education and skills training for women and girls plays a fundamental role in empowering women in all sectors and closing the gender pay gap.

Furthermore, tomorrow the Commission will unveil a campaign to challenge gender stereotypes, a key deliverable of the Gender Equality Strategy. This year, the European Commission launched a program under its Citizenship, Equality, Rights and Values ​​(CERV) program to promote gender equality, including the balanced participation of women in economic and political decision-making. We are now accepting proposals.

Tomorrow, in recognition of remarkable progress towards gender equality by academic and research institutions, the Commission will announce the winners of the EU Prize for Gender Equality Champions.

America

Observance of the United Nations International Women’s Day under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” will be marked by high-level events later today. The event brings together technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs and gender equality activists to highlight the role of all stakeholders in improving access to digital tools, and a high-level panel to discuss his followed by a musical performance.

CSW67 also offers a unique opportunity to shape the digital future for the better. Over the next two weeks, governments, civil society organizations, experts and activists around the world will come together to rise to the challenge and further unlock technology’s enormous potential for the empowerment of all women and girls.

Shutterstock/Golodenkov

England

Heather Bailey, Chairman of the UK Security and Industry Agency, speaks out on the importance of International Women’s Day. she said: Our license holders play a key role in keeping people safe in a variety of environments. Securing the best equipment to deal with terrorist incidents is our top priority.

I was very impressed with the teamwork displayed by all members of the private security team working at this club, but especially the female team leader, who showed a calm, professional and careful approach to each scenario. I was. It’s these skills that will save lives if this kind of situation actually happens.

She continued: To all the wonderful women working within the Civil Security Department and SIA, today we celebrate your contributions to making everyone’s lives safer. No matter what role they hold or how long they have been working in our department, all women make a unique and valuable contribution. Individually you are amazing, and collectively we can make a positive difference for the better.

Heather also spoke with pioneering women working in private security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/iwd-advancing-innovation-and-technology-for-gender-equality/30774/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

