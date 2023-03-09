Google One’s VPN will soon be available to all subscribers





Google One is expanding its security features. First, Google makes Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) available to all subscribers at no additional charge. The VPN for Google One members was first introduced in his October 2020, but only for members on plans with 2 TB or more of storage. The 2TB plan costs $10/month or $100/year, but you no longer have to pay that much to access his VPN on Google.

Starting today and over the next few weeks, Google will open up access to VPNs on all plans. This includes a Basic $2 per month option that gives you 100 GB of storage across your Google account. VPN is available in 22 countries for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices. You can share with up to 5 other users on the One plan.

A VPN hides your internet activity from hackers and network operators. Google says. The company claims that it “never tracks, records, or sells your online activity using your VPN connection.”

Elsewhere, Google is adding another feature to help One subscribers protect themselves. The Dark Web Report, which the company will begin rolling out to its members in the US over the next few weeks, will allow users to scan the dark web for personal information and see if the information has been involved in a data breach.

You can choose which details Google checks in your surveillance profile, such as your name, address, email address, phone number, and social security number. Google says it processes this data in accordance with its privacy policy. If you prefer, you can always remove your details from your profile and ask Google to stop monitoring your information on the dark web.

If Google finds your tracked information on the dark web, it will send you a notification and offer suggestions on how to protect yourself. For example, if a social security number is found, you may need to report it as stolen and take steps to protect your credit. related information is also highlighted.

Google is adding security measures and additional non-storage features to One. In February, it was revealed that subscribers could access his Google Photos’ Magic Eraser feature. Prior to that, the feature was only available on his Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.

