10 tips to make Google Analytics your secret weapon





Full disclosure: I used to find Google Analytics intimidating. When I was a busy publicist, I didn’t have time to try to understand the ins and outs of the overwhelming Google platform.

When I worked up the courage and spent a few precious minutes logging in, I was greeted with a convoluted dashboard and sighed in frustration.

I didn’t even know what I wanted to know. Only useful.

Click section by section to find out if people are looking at a particular page or blog post. (What are properties and views? What are sessions? What are unique pageviews? How can an audience have an audience section within itself??) I needed to know something. now.

Occasionally I come across a useful metric. I finally found the full-page content view and wrote the steps to get there again.

What are the most basic things to monitor website analytics and why are they important? But no one on my PR team can figure it out or have time to learn was. Analytics isn’t a good job on our never-ending to-do list, so it’s receded into the background.

Familiar in your world?

team to tame the beast

If you’re reading this post, you’ve got a partner to help Google Analytics, the team at LRS Web Solutions.

In PR and marketing, it can be difficult to attribute a business’ bottom line to the whirlwind of our activity. Website analytics makes it easier. And when it comes to website redesign, analysis is the starting point. Analytics show how people use your website.

Analytics is the secret weapon for convincing executives to invest in a company’s most important marketing strategy: its business website.

Now is the time to face Google Analytics

Google Analytics is not the easiest thing in the world to understand. Still, over the last few years, Google has been trying to create more useful reports in Google Analytics called Universal Analytics or GA3. The search bar is surprisingly useful, and the YouTube videos and Google’s own workouts are a big help (but who’s taking a day off of him for GA training?)

Google is changing the Analytics game to GA4, so if you’re intimidated by Analytics and don’t know how to get started or what’s important, now is the time to face and befriend the beast.

We have an article coming soon about the basics of GA4, but it’s helpful to take a few minutes to understand how analytics can be used to improve your business’s website and digital marketing.

How does reviewing analytics enhance my website?

A business website is the crown jewel of digital marketing. Without a strong website presence, business profitability suffers. Analytics provides data about how users use her website. These data points can provide strong evidence when planning other marketing strategies and tactics, from billboards and radio ads to social media and web pages. Since Google dominates the search engine market share (92%), Google’s analytics platform may be the most relevant. However, there are alternative analytics platforms such as Adobe Analytics and Piwik Pro. A CMS (Content Management System) may have basic analytics built into the platform.

What can Google Analytics tell me?

In short, a lot. The best strategy for using Google Analytics is to access it with the following questions in mind: How many people read your last blog post? What age groups see what content? What are users searching for on your site? What pages do users leave your site?

10 Google Analytics Recommendations: Set Goals for Your Website Align business and marketing goals with actions on your website. This includes downloading forms, registering for events, creating accounts, and more. Use Google Tag Manager to track button clicks, video views, etc., and review using Google Analytics. Knowing Which Pages Are Popular And Which Are Not Working Equally important is knowing which pages are not working and which are working. At both ends of the spectrum are opportunities for review, research, writing and enhancement. Know your engagement rate Engagement rate is a new Google Analytics metric in GA4. Engagement means that a user has stayed 10 or more sections of her on your site, viewed 2 or more pages, or completed an activity on your site that is considered to indicate a conversion. (Button clicks, video viewing, event registration, etc.) Improve pages with low engagement rates. Monitor these conversions in GA. Understand how people get to your site Are people finding you through organic search or the latest Google or Facebook advertising campaigns? Are they typing your name directly into the search bar? Organic search traffic is the goal of SEO (search engine optimization). Free traffic to your business! Understand which organic keywords are driving that traffic, then create content around that topic. If people are finding you using your business name (brand traffic), you’ll have high brand awareness, but extend it to service-related or product-specific keywords for broader impact. Consider how you give. Know the demographics of these people and what devices they use. Does your site need more female or male content? Younger audiences or older audiences? Most people use mobile his devices instead of desktop?Tailor your website to suit people who are looking for and have a great user experience on both desktop and mobile. (Of course, Google knows all about her website visitors, but only shares certain data.) Monitor 6 monthly sessions. Sessions represent the number of times a user has visited your site. Monitor it and plan your content promotion accordingly. See what people are searching for on your site. If you’re doing a site search on your website, look at the words people are typing in that search bar. That way, you’ll know what content your site is missing. Also, pay attention to the pages that users viewed after searching. Did they find the content they were looking for, or did they leave the site on the search page? Add missing content to satisfy users’ onsite searches. Know which search queries are driving users to your site. Integrate Google Search Console with Analytics to easily see which search queries brought users to your site. Again, this helps with missing content or poor user experience on your site. If you have content but can’t find it, check your design, placement, and testing changes. Link Google Analytics to other platforms. In addition to Google Search Console integration, integrate Google Ads and Google Optimize if you use them. Install Google Analytics 4 If you haven’t installed GA4 on your business website, stop what you’re doing and do it now. Google Analytics 3 (GA3 or UA (Universal Analytics)) will stop collecting data on July 1st. So it’s important to get as much data as possible. You can run both GA3 and GA4. GA4 will be discussed in detail in the next post.

Taming the Beast!

By taming the beast of Google Analytics, you can turn it into a secret weapon that proves the ROI of your marketing strategy.

If you need to install Google Analytics or need help understanding the content there, give me a call.

