Google’s huge solar purchases help fund efficiency improvements





Cordell noted that many of the communities the Sustainability Institute serves are skeptical of government promises of help. A few conversations with community-based partners can help them understand that much has been promised in these communities, and historically very little has been delivered, he said.

Andrew Williams, vice president of policy and corporate affairs at Sol Systems, said that community-focused impact investments are becoming a key part of many companies’ clean energy deals. emphasized the importance of obtaining the buy-in of

We solar developers don’t know what’s best for the community developing or investing in solar. But working with a community that can identify important issues makes a big difference.

Combining solar investment with energy efficiency is not a new idea. Many rooftop solar developers and lenders bundle the two services, especially with the aim of serving low-income customers. Community solar developers providing clean energy to those where rooftop solar is not a viable option are increasingly building community efficiency investments and economic development considerations into the way they build their projects.

Similarly, a growing number of clean energy developers and purchasers are pledging to integrate community impact into their investment decisions.

For example, developer Enel Green Power has created what they call a premium offer. It assists clients who enter into power purchase agreements with Enel in building community investments as part of their clean power contracts and tracking their impact in terms of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For use with environmental, social, and governance goals.

Buyers of clean energy are Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Walmart. The initiative, like Amazon’s 2.7 gigawatt effort last year, targets community investments to improve the energy resilience, equity, and environmental sustainability of corporate clean energy investments.

Clean Energy Buyers Institute data shows how investing in communities can help improve consumer perceptions and attract skilled employees, to improving a company’s financial performance. It shows that it provides intrinsic value to

Dawn Lippert, CEO of Hawaii-based nonprofit investor Elemental Accelerator, said investing in communities is part of a broader effort for companies to engage with and learn from the communities in which they invest. agreed to produce a better project if asked. More likely to disrupt supply chains, more likely to attract workers, and more likely to be welcomed into the communities they are in.

She said there is a real need to bridge the private sector, government and grassroots organizations to drive meaningful change. Back in the day, we developed what we called the Square Partnerships model.

This week’s announcement with Google is the second community impact investment for Sol Systems, which operates and builds over 1.5 gigawatts of solar projects in the United States. About the deal to finance, develop and operate his 500 megawatt portfolio of solar projects for the software giant. Funding so far includes nonprofits Grid Alternatives, Groundswell, and Appalachian Voices.

Investments in these communities represent a relatively small portion of the construction costs of the solar farms that fuel them. In North Carolina and South Carolina, solar and battery systems are being built by Pine Gate Renewables, Sol Systems represents Google and will serve as its tax equity syndicator for the next five and a half years, It manages and operates solar and battery assets.

Clean energy utility installations have outpaced clean energy procurement by U.S. businesses over the past five years, rising from 3.5 gigawatts in 2017 to 19.9 gigawatts in 2022, according to Bloomberg NEF data. Meanwhile, U.S. investment in energy efficiency has remained relatively flat over the same period, according to data from the U.S. Energy Efficiency Economics Council.

Will a significant increase in investment in clean energy by US companies help increase investment in energy efficiency? For now, that remains an open question. Ifhevig said one of his goals for Sol Systems, which invests in communities on behalf of Google in Carolina, is to track data on participation, impact on economic development, and energy and environmental benefits.

Sol Systems will also analyze what she calls the expansion effect of the investment, she said. Pre-weathering work lays the groundwork for residents to invest in energy efficiency as well as switch from less efficient heating and cooling systems and appliances to cleaner models, such as replacing inefficient fossil gas and electrical resistance heating. The idea is that it can be built. Equipped with a highly efficient electric heat pump.

Providing access to financing for fundamental repairs that enable efficiency upgrades can help address critical health and safety issues, she said. phase.

