Meta’s LLaMa leak sparks debate about AI research practices

A few days ago, Taylor Swift opened TikTok to voices bemoaning poor fans and saying they don’t mind tickets costing more than $1,000. It’s such a quirky statement that the pop darling is riding a wave of good press for her upcoming Eras tour, and someone used her AI to create it. It was clear.

Whoever made a deepfake of Swift, even titled a fact told by a TikTok sound tailor, did so for absurdity. But the reality that someone can leverage generative AI to create new synthetic media for more nefarious purposes worries researchers and politicians.

The nonprofit Partnerships on AI elaborates on such cases in its Framework on Responsible Practices in Synthetic Media. Please note that techniques that represent that a particular individual acted, acted, or said something different than the actual individual could be used to cause harm.

One of the ways some AI researchers hope to mitigate malicious content is by not only the companies that create AI and their partners, but also the companies that generate them, so that they can test and discover shortcomings and biases. Scrutinize AI systems. Critics of open-source systems point out that opening open-source systems to the public increases the chances of malicious actors manipulating the tools, and may instead advocate in-depth research into AI. I’m here.

This debate has recently intensified after Metas’ powerful large-scale language model was leaked to 4chan. Facebook’s parent company has previously made it available to approved researchers and government agencies. But now anyone can download it, tamper with it, and deploy it as they please. As Vice points out, this was the first time a major tech company’s proprietary AI model was publicly available. (Despite the leak’s allegations, Meta said it would not discontinue its open AI research practice.)

As The Verge explains, proponents of open research believe leaks will put pressure on AI developers to establish safeguards. But for now, most of the biggest AI players continue to take a closed approach, only creating portals and chatbots for the public to use and interact with.

25 cents. Elon Musk told a crowd gathered at a Morgan Stanley conference in San Francisco on Tuesday that this is all Twitter can get on its platform for an hour of user attention. Musk also said Twitter could break even on a cash flow basis in the second quarter.

White House backs bill targeting TikTok. A bipartisan bill that could give the president powers to ban or force the sale of TikTok was approved by the White House yesterday. this is the first time. Video-sharing apps aren’t named, but the bill targets any technology, application, software, or e-commerce platform that poses a national security threat to users in the United States.

Tesla is facing an investigation that the steering wheel came off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla’s Model Y SUV after complaints that the steering wheel can come off while driving. In recent years, Tesla has faced investigations over issues with its driver assistance systems and fully self-driving software.

Facebook is off to a great start this year. Contrary to other reports, Facebook is neither dead nor dying, but is actually alive and thriving with 2 billion daily active users of his.

In a blog post, Facebook head Tom Alison explained his priorities for social media apps, including generative AI, tools for creators, and access to Messenger within the Facebook app.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says after technology’s best year yet, no one has seen a market downturn, but now it’s gearing up for a recession.by Tristan Bove

Middle management at Google wanting a big promotion, think again.Christian Hetzner

Missed out on $96,000 is your problem, Coinbase allegedly told account holders who wiped out life savings, by Chloe Taylor

Elon Musk shares his rare regrets for brutally mocking a former Twitter employee with disabilities.

YouTuber Who Wins Japan Senate Seat Could Get Banned After Not Attending A Day At Work In Over 7 Months, Nicholas Gordon

Tech workers are among a growing number of men seeking chin plastic surgery to rival Batman, by Erin Plater

History of this International Women’s Day. A mathematician named Ada Lovelace is considered the first computer her programmer after publishing algorithms for a proposed computer known as the Analytical Engine. She died in her 1852, but her legacy lives on. Featured in her UK passport and London statue, the Ada Developers Academy is named in her honor. Free Coding Her school enrolls black women, transgender and non-binary people to pursue careers in technology.

