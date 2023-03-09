Japanese lunar lander ispace to go public





WASHINGTON – Japanese lunar exploration company ispace plans to list shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange next month, just before the company attempts its first lunar landing.

Tokyo-based ispace announced on March 8 that it has received approval to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. The shares will start trading on the exchange on April 12th.

ispace plans to sell about 24.7 million of its 78.6 million outstanding shares in its initial public offering (IPO), according to exchange filings. The company will price those shares on his April 3rd.

Through this new listing, ispace aims to initiate dialogue with as many global investors as possible on the stock market and invite them to participate in this infrastructure construction project, ispace said in a statement on the listing. , the integrated ecosystem of the Earth and the Moon.

The listing comes just before ispace’s first lander, HAKUTO-R Mission 1, attempts a lunar landing. In a Feb. 27 briefing, company executives said the spacecraft will land around the end of April in the Male He Atlas crater on the edge of Frigolis, in the northeastern quadrant of the near side of the Moon. The spacecraft is scheduled to enter lunar orbit in late March.

Takeshi Hakamada, the founder and CEO of ispace, deflected questions about a possible public offering at the briefing. We are always looking for multiple ways to raise money to support future missions, he said. An IPO is one of those solutions.

The company has raised nearly $200 million in several private rounds, including a $46 million Series C round in August 2021.

ispace’s planned public offering comes after another lunar lander developer, Houston-based Intuitive Machines, went public through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which closed on February 13. It was conducted. Not from SPAC’s own earnings, but from SPAC sponsors and company founders.

Intuitive Machines shares, which trade on the Nasdaq exchange, surged in the first few days after the SPAC merger was completed. The company’s shares closed at around $82 on February 22 after trading at $136 at one point during the day.

The company didn’t make any big announcements during that time, so it wasn’t clear what had caused the surge. As we continue, we are pleased with the interest in Intuitive Machines. Enforcement after completion of SPAC merger.

However, Intuitive Machiness stock has fallen since its February 22 peak. The stock closed at $10.26 on March 8 and he fell 18.3% that day, with the price just below his February 13 level.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/japanese-lunar-lander-company-ispace-to-go-public/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos