First look | Hands-on with Shimano Cues U8000





Shimano Cues U8000 is the top-of-the-line group of all-new series of drivetrain components.

Shimano Cues unites branded Alivio, Acera, Altus and select Deore groupset components into one cross-compatible family covering everything from 9-speed to 11-speed.

The brand is committed to continuing to support the groupset they send out for the next seven years, but Cues is expected to quickly become the leading groupset family for entry-level hybrid and mountain bikes.

Shimano also confirms that drop bar road/gravel bike components are coming to Cues soon (cross your fingers we want a mullet!).

Madison, iceBike* North’s in-house trade show for Shimanos UK distributors, provided us with our first look at Cues.

The groupset was mounted on the Ridgeback Element. This is exactly the general specification for midrange hybrid queues.

The 1x setup in the photo also references Cues’ broader theme.

According to Shimano, Cues is specifically developed for brands that want to run an affordable 1x Shimano drivetrain without relying on third party brands for specific components.

This has long been a notable omission from Shimano’s range.

The previous entry point for wide range 1x Shimano groupsets was the Deore.

Although relatively affordable, the Deore is significantly more expensive than the 9- and 10-speed groupsets Cues replaces.

Blink and you’ll miss

As with the Deore, the pulley plates are made from pressed steel. Jack Luke / Our Media

The Cues U8000 is being treated by Shimano as a direct replacement for the lesser known (but very good) Deore XT T8000 trekking groupset.

The finish matches the luxury of a traditional groupset, but looks like Shimano’s 12-speed Deore kit.

In fact, the rear derailleur looks almost indistinguishable from the Deore RD-M6100 rear derailleur.

A clue from the name Deore born?Jack Luke/Our Media

They share very similar pressed steel pulley plates. The B-knuckle cable routing, limit screw locations and main pivots are all nearly identical as well.

At first glance, the only difference between the two is the slightly different shape of the parallelogram plates and the lighter color.

Unlike the Deore T8000 rear derailleur, the Cues U8000 rear derailleur also features a clutch.

Normal operation of crankset

The crankset is based on familiar Shimano technology.Jack Luke/Our Media

The Cues U8000 crankset is available in 40 or 42t 1x options, or a 46/32t double setup. Both options are available with or without a matching chainguard.

Unlike other Cues cranksets, the U8000 crankset uses a standard 24mm HollowTech II axle.

The crankset also uses Shimanos’ longstanding HollowTech construction.

Chainrings are fixed from the back of the spider.Jack Luke/Our Media

This joins two forged shells together to create a light and stiff crankset. The same technology is used in nearly all of his premium road, gravel and mountain bike groupsets.

The U6000 and U4000 cranksets use the new 2-piece design (similar to the SRAM DUB cranksets) or the good old square taper.

On cheaper Cues cranksets, the chainrings are riveted in place, but on the Cues U8000 they are replaced with bolts that thread directly into the crankset’s spiders.

The 1x and 2x U8000 cranksets use the Shimanos standard 110mm PCD asymmetrical chainring bolt pattern.

shifter for everyone

So Many Shifters Jack Luke / Our Media

There are more cue shifter options than outlined here.

But in a nutshell, every groupset tier has the option of clamp-on or I-Spec shifters.

If you don’t know the I-Spec from the matchmaker (who can blame you?), check out our complete guide to the Shimano I-Spec standard for more information.

Shimano Cues SL-U8000-11IR shifter pictured. This is expected to be a common spec on 11 speed Cues bikes that use Shimano brakes.

What about queues U6000 and U4000?

The U6000 is expected to be widely used on entry-level mountain bikes.Shimano

Ahead of the Cues launch, a Shimano USA spokesperson suggested to BikeRadar that the U8000 would be seen primarily on electric trekking and touring bikes.

I loved petting the U8000, but I was most excited about the Cues U6000.

We can expect to see a flood of entry-level mountain bikes powered by the U6000 in the coming years, competing evenly with SRAM’s NX and SX groupsets.

It’s unclear when a bike with either will hit the market, but we promise to give you a full rundown as soon as you get your hands on one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bikeradar.com/features/shimano-cues-u8000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos