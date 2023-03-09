Discord updates bot with features like ChatGPT, deploys AI-generated conversation summaries and more





Discord is the latest company to join the AI ​​frenzy. The company announced today that it is rolling out a series of new AI experiences to a number of servers.

Most notably, Discord is updating the Clyde bot with OpenAI ChatGPT technology. This allows users to extend their conversations with the bot. You can chat with Clyde on any channel by typing @Clyde on the server. You can also ask Clyde to start a thread for groups of friends to hang out on Discord, where Clyde recommends playlists and shares his GIFs and videos like any other Discord user. You point out that you can access emojis.

“Throughout Discord, you may have already seen Clyde responding to slash commands or sending you a DM if you made an error,” Discord said in a blog post. Clyde will start living natively (artificial intelligence) within Discord using OpenAI technology.”

You can ask Clyde to send you a GIF or share 5 interesting facts about cats. The company tests and iterates on their product and believes it will be a fundamental part of the Discord experience.

Discord is also updating its AutoMod moderation tools to harness the power of large language models. AutoMod uses OpenAI technology to find and alert moderators whenever server rules may have been broken, while recognizing the context of the conversation. AutoMod AI experiments start today on a limited number of servers.

According to the company, since introducing AutoMod last year, the tool has automatically blocked more than 45 million unwanted messages from its servers before they were posted based on server rules.

Discord is also starting to summarize conversations generated by AI. This new feature is designed to organize streams of messages into topics, allowing users to quickly catch up and participate in topics of interest. These new summaries will cause some users to see a new panel on the right side of the screen. Provides an overview of the topics discussed. Conversation Summarization can be enabled in the server settings and will be rolled out to a limited number of servers from now on.

In addition to these three new AI experiences, Discord shared that it envisions other ways AI can be incorporated into its platform. Discord has announced that they are open sourcing Avatar Remix. This is an app that allows users to remix each other’s avatars through generative image models. The developer, starting today he can find the Avatar Remix code on GitHub. The company is also exploring shared visual spaces for collaborating with friends and colleagues, including an AI-powered text-to-image generator that users can experiment with.

The company also shared that it launched an AI incubator to provide resources for developers who want to build AI on Discord. The incubator is being launched as part of Discord’s $5 million commitment to fund developers and startups to bring their expertise to the platform. Attendees will have access to cash grants, office hours with the Discord development team, and early access to Discord platform features.

Since launching a few months ago, Open AI ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm and is becoming more and more popular. As a result, it should come as no surprise that Discord is adding an AI chatbot to its own messaging platform.

Discord isn’t the only platform adding new AI capabilities. Snapchat and Slack have also recently integrated features like ChatGPT into their products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/09/discord-updates-its-bot-with-chatgpt-like-features-rolls-out-ai-generated-conversation-summaries-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos