AI can reproduce what you see!Researchers use Stable Diffusion to create images from brain scans





From generating human-like conversations with high-end chatbots to automating many aspects of everyday tasks, AI is certainly making new strides around the world. While the havoc surrounding AI’s displacing humans in many jobs refuses to subside, its awe-inspiring capabilities are the future potential for helping humanity. generating new optimism about

Dreams are integral to human experience. Not only do they inspire, but sometimes they surprise with their crudeness. Much of it is lost in translation, and most people wonder if it is possible to capture a series of images, ideas, and sensations in physical form.

Neuroscientists around the world have tackled the gigantic task of translating mental images into tangibles, and AI seems to have paved the way. Recent research has demonstrated that AI can read brain scans and provide realistic interpretations of mental images.

Shinji Nishimoto and Masaru Takagi, researchers at Osaka University in Japan, have reconstructed high-resolution images from scans of brain activity. According to the duo, the technology has many uses, including investigating how animals perceive the world around them, recording human dreams, and helping people communicate with people suffering from paralysis. It has the potential to serve many applications.

dream interpretation

This is not the first time something of this scale has been attempted. Previously, various studies have reported using AI to read brain scans and create images of landscapes and faces. This is the first time an AI algorithm known as Stable Diffusion has been used. As part of the study, the researcher gave his default Stable Diffusion system additional training. This essentially meant associating additional textual descriptions of thousands of photographs with brain patterns recorded by participants in brain-scanning studies when they observed the same images.

While previous AI algorithms used to decode brain scans have relied on large data sets, Stable Diffusion achieves feats with less training by incorporating image captions into the algorithms. I was able to. Ariel Goldstein, a cognitive neuroscientist at Princeton University who was involved in the study, called it a novel approach that combines textual and visual information to decipher the brain.

recording of brain activity

This study suggests that AI algorithms processed information collected from different regions of the brain, such as the occipital and temporal lobes involved in image recognition. The system interpreted information via functional magnetic resonance imaging or fMRI scans of the brain.

According to researchers, when a person views an image, the temporal lobe registers information about its content, while the occipital lobe records layout and perspective. All this information is recorded using fMRI and helps detect changes in blood flow to active areas of the brain. According to researchers, the recorded information can be transformed into image imitations with the help of her AI.

Additional training added to the stable diffusion algorithm was based on an online data set provided by the University of Minnesota. The dataset consisted of brain scans from his four participants who each viewed 10,000 photographs of him. However, some of the participant’s brain scans were not used for training, and later he was used to test the AI ​​system.

