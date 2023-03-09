This AI uses brain scans to recreate the images people see.smart news





The top row shows the images that the participants actually saw, and the bottom row shows the AI ​​reconstruction of each image based on the participants’ brain scans. Edited from Takagi and Nishimoto/bioRxiv, 2022 under CC BY 4.0

It sounds like science fiction, but researchers have trained an artificial intelligence system to recreate the images people see based on brain scans. AI generated pictures of objects such as teddy bears, clock towers, and airplanes after participants viewed similar images.

The accuracy of the new method is impressive, says neuroscientist Iris Groen of the University of Amsterdam.

This brain-scanning and imaging AI technique is far from common use, but researchers may one day prove it helps us understand what’s going on in people’s minds. said that there is a possibility that If scientists refine this concept a bit more, doctors may eventually be able to use it to help people communicate, such as those who suffer from paralysis. It can also help us interpret and understand how other species perceive the world around us.

Researchers at Osaka University in Japan join the ranks of scientists using AI to understand human brain scans. However, their approach to this is the first to use Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image generator that hit the fast-growing AI scene in August 2022. The value of the parameter or learned during training.

The team shared the details in a new, non-peer-reviewed paper published on the preprint server bioRxiv. They also plan to present their findings at an upcoming computer vision conference, according to Science.

So how does it work? Typically, users enter words or phrases that Stable Diffusion or other similar technologies such as DALL-E 2 or Midjourney convert into images. This process works because the AI ​​technology spent time examining many existing images and their accompanying text captions. This training enables the technology to identify patterns and recreate them based on your prompts.

The researchers took this training one step further by teaching the AI ​​model to link functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data with the images. More specifically, the researchers used her fMRI scans of four of her participants who viewed 10,000 different images of her of people, landscapes and objects as part of a previous unrelated study. They also trained a second AI model to associate brain activity in fMRI data with textual descriptions of the pictures seen by study participants.

Combining these two models allowed Stable Diffusion to transform fMRI data into a relatively accurate mimic of images that were not part of the AI ​​training set. Based on brain scans, the first model was able to reproduce the perspective and layout seen by the participants, but the images produced were of a cloudy, unspecified person. You can now use text descriptions of training images to recognize objects that people are looking at. So if we receive a brain scan similar to the one from training marked as a person looking at an airplane, we place the airplane in the generated image according to the viewpoint from the first model. This technology achieved an accuracy of approximately 80%.

Original image (left) and AI-generated images of all four participants.Takagi and Nishimoto / bioRxiv, 2022, under CC BY 4.0

Indeed, the recreated image is eerily similar to the original, albeit with some notable differences. For example, the AI-generated version of the locomotive is shrouded in dark gray fog instead of the bright, bright blue sky of the real image. Also, the AI ​​rendering of the clock tower looks more like an abstract work of art than a real photograph.

Although this technology is promising, it still has some limitations. You can only recreate images of objects included in the training material. And because the AI ​​processed the brain activity of just four of her, expanding it to others would require training the model for each new individual brain scan, an expensive and time-consuming process. You will need. As such, the technology is unlikely to be widely available to the public, at least in its current form.

Sikun Lin, a computer scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who wasn’t involved in the project, told New Scientists Carissa Wong that it was completely impractical for everyday use. increase.

Zooming out, people generally have broader concerns about AI technology. Are they stealing from human artists, or are they violating copyright law? Engineers and ethicists are still grappling with these and many other issues, and even as scientists come up with novel and potentially beneficial ways to use AI, these The discussion is likely to continue for the time being.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of AI lab DeepMind, told Time’s Billy Perrigo last year. It’s like an ist, a lot of them don’t realize they have dangerous substances.

