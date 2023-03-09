New Globe Haul ST ebike can carry 190kg over 100km without recharging, says Specialized





Specialized has finally announced the Globe Haul ST. This electric cargo bike claims he can carry 190kg of gear for 100km on a single charge.

Globe is a new line of e-bikes under the banner of Specialized rather than a sub-brand, as suggested by Globe Bikes’ announcement last September.

According to Specialized, the first Globe bike will allow riders to comfortably navigate city roads and off-the-beaten-path outdoor adventure trails.

The Globe Haul ST sells for $2,700 in the US only. The California brand will eventually sell internationally.

Globe Haul ST Specs and Accessories

The Globe Haul ST comes in black or white.Specialized

The Globe Haul ST has a step-through, one-size-fits-all aluminum frame. According to Specialized, the adjustable handlebars and two seatposts (one slot in the other) allow the bike to fit riders between 4’5″ and 6’4″ (135cm to 193cm). increase.

The bike itself measures 72mm at the widest part of the handlebar, 1050mm high (depending on seatpost height) and 1680mm long. Claimed weight he is 35kg (78lb).

Relatively small 20-inch double-wall alloy wheels are wrapped in Carless Whisper Reflect 203.5-inch tires.

The Globe Haul STs hub-based adjustable 772Wh motor has five levels of assistance controlled via the handlebar remote. It also displays battery level, estimated range, and distance traveled.

The brand claims the Globe Haul STs 700W battery has enough range to transport up to 60 miles and up to 419 pounds on a single charge. The removable battery is located in the space between the slanted top tube and down tube.

The Globe Haul ST is packed with commuter bike essentials to make commuting and shopping a little easier. It comes standard with integrated front and rear lights, full mudguards and a double-sided kickstand.

Multiple accessories can be purchased separately. These include front and rear pannier adapters, rear passenger seat, front rack, rear wheel covers and plug-in throttles.

When will the Globe Haul ST be available for purchase?

The frame is designed to fit riders between 135-193cm tall.Specialized

Only those who have signed up to the online waitlist and received an email invitation to the pre-sale will be able to purchase Globe Haul ST from the launch date (March 8th at 9am PST).

Globe bikes will be sold as Specialized direct models. Customers can choose home delivery or click-to-pick-up from Specialized retailers.

