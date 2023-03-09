Cole Koumet entertains rumors of Bears No. 1 draft pick trade





What has excited Bears fans over the past few months is the endless possibilities that come with controlling the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. With fans and experts sharing their impeccable plans for maximizing the value of their picks, it’s become a never-ending source of debate and debate. Expectations are also rising for the returns that can be received if one decides to trade the pick.

NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman caught up with Kmet on Wednesday to talk about the future of the Bears, and Kmet shared his fun about the developed No. 1 draft pick mania.

If Ryan (Poles) doesn’t get the 10th round pick of this No. 1 pick, he could be out of town. Kumet joked. No, but it’s funny. Clearly, the media guys are speculating on what we should get and how Ryan should go about things. Lyons had fun listening to all these takes, and I think he did well there. They will do a good job for the organization.

Ultimately, Kmet said he doesn’t pay much attention to rumors about what the Bears will or won’t do with the No. 1 pick.

Obviously I’m excited to see where this is going for us. I am concentrating on accomplishing what I must do.

The Bears have a great opportunity to improve their team this offseason. They can use the No. 1 pick to draft a good player like Will Anderson, or they can flip the pick around to get more assets and further build their roster. In addition, they can aggressively pursue targets for their agent of choice due to the overwhelming amount of salary cap space available in his NFL. Of course, the Bears need to execute all these opportunities well to set themselves up for future success. Even with the right decisions in the offseason, nothing is guaranteed when you hit the field again in September.

Kmet said there is a lot of work to be done. I have a lot of work to do, but I have a lot of promises. I think I have the right specific pieces in place. Eberflus coaches came in with a cultural mindset. I think he established it pretty well and resonated with men. Obviously we’ll be adding more talent here in the coming months and see where this takes us next year, but I know everyone is really excited.

NFL teams will be allowed to begin negotiations with free agency on March 13, after which free agency will officially begin on March 15. The NFL Draft will begin on April 27.

