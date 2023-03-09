ULA targets first launch of new Vulcan Centaur rocket in May





A new rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) could fly for the first time within two months from now.

At a press conference on February 23rd, ULA CEO Tory Bruno announced that the first launch of a powerful new rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, is scheduled for May 4th. The vehicle arrived at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in late January via ULA’s RocketShip barge and was stacked to undergo testing and payload integration prior to its next launch. rice field.

The 202-foot (62-meter) tall Vulcan Centaur will replace ULA’s venerable Atlas V and Delta IV rockets. Vulcan is now poised to take over both jobs. Equipped with two Blue Origin BE-4 methane/liquid oxygen engines and up to six solid rocket boosters in the first stage, Vulcan can lift her 7.7 tons into geostationary orbit. The mass-to-GEO capabilities of the Atlas V and Delta IV reach 4.25 tons and 7.25 tons respectively.

For its first launch, Vulcan will carry a payload trio into variable orbits, one of which will head to the moon. Aerospace and robotics company Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander Peregrine will be the launch’s primary payload, one of several factors that will play a role in Vulcan’s chosen launch date. Only a few days each month are available to launch Peregrine into the orbit needed to reach the Moon. During a Feb. 23 conference call, Bruno said the Peregrine lander recently completed testing at his Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and will be shipped to Cape Canaveral after completing some final preparations. made it clear.

Vulcan’s other payloads include a commemorative capsule for space burial company Celestis and a pair of demonstration satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which it hopes will eventually compete with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet constellation.

Celestis, a Texas-based memorial spaceflight company, offers to send the cremated remains of the deceased into orbit and beyond. Celestis used his Vulcan debut to expose his DNA relics of four American presidents (Washington, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Reagan), including Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, and James Doohan in “Star Trek.” We have published many of the past cast and crew of. With creator Gene Roddenberry and his wife Mabel Barrett Roddenberry.

The May launch date was chosen in part to accommodate the April goal of another important ULA mission, the Crew Flight Test (CFT) of Boeing’s Starliner capsule to be launched on the Atlas V. Fits into a busy manifesto of spacecraft visits to the International Space Station over the next few months, giving Vulcan time for final vehicle checkout and testing.

On Thursday (March 9), the Vulcan conducted tanking and other trials at the launch pad at Space Force Station Cape Canaveral, Florida. These tests are followed by payload integration. Bruno also added during the Feb. 23 conference call that ULA and Blue Origin are finalizing formal certification for his BE-4 engine.

After several failed attempts in 2022, ULA hoped to launch Vulcan in the first quarter of this year. But ULA’s CEO has expressed confidence in the company’s ability to carry out this mission and Vulcan’s next mission, which will loft Dream his Chaser cargo spacecraft in Sierra Space. Both launches must be successful in order for Vulcan to qualify for his first national security launch, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

