How AustralianSuper develops low-code applications to deliver better results to members – Microsoft Australia News Center





AustralianSuper is the nation’s largest superannuation fund, managing $263 billion in assets for nearly 3 million members. Its purpose is to help its members achieve the best possible financial position in retirement.

The fund will focus on technology-enabled innovation to support the implementation of the 2030 Strategy and deliver better outcomes for its members. AustralianSuper recently launched its own innovation lab known as TS Labs. It helps solve complex business problems by enabling fusion development. In short, we bring together business and technology experts to build better applications faster. TS Labs also enables funds to remain agile in an ever-changing retirement plan.

At the recent TS Labs Hack Day, AustralianSuper developed a solution that uses the Microsoft Power Platform to streamline the onboarding of financial advisors. The fund also used the platform’s low-code development capabilities to unlock other process efficiencies.

Microsoft spoke with AustralianSuper’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Backeberg, to learn more about Microsoft’s funding of technology-driven innovation efforts.

Microsoft (MSFT): Can you describe AustralianSupers’ approach to technology-driven innovation and the role of TS Labs?

Mike Backeberg (MB): Australia’s $2.7 trillion superannuation industry faces a changing landscape driven by increasing regulatory pressures, disruptive technology, demographic shifts and ever-changing member expectations doing. It is critical that funds can understand and manage these forces of change, respond quickly to new challenges, and capitalize on opportunities more efficiently through technology, data and automation.

Our focus is to deliver customer-driven solutions and changes that demonstrate clear benefits to our members. AustralianSupers’ strategic pillars, such as sustainable growth and economies of scale, form the basis of the innovation framework and ensure TSLabs remains aligned with its funding strategic objectives.

We want to be able to accelerate when the opportunity presents itself. By adopting a forward-looking perspective, we are well-positioned to implement new technologies at scale and deliver this benefit to our members.

MSFT: How will the TS Labs Hack Day event work?

MB: Our employees are dedicated and focused on their core role. This means we often don’t have time to step back, try and create. Hack Days are meant to create space and dedicated time for colleagues to think beyond what they are currently doing.

Our Hack Days focus on collaboration to develop viable solutions to business problems. Proactively research and improve problem descriptions so cross-functional business and technical teams can collaborate on solutions.

At the inaugural Hack Day in September 2022, we explored using the Microsoft Power Platform to drive efficiency across operational and financial processes. We’ve focused on those that represent the greatest opportunities to improve efficiency. Reduce operational risk, manual errors and touch time. Make your colleagues happy.

Hack Day brought together 25 people from Finance, Membership, Brand, Member Experience, and Technology Services teams to solve eight problems as part of a TS Labs pilot program. There was a panel of judges evaluating the viability of each pitch. Real benefits emerged across all use cases, making it difficult to determine the overall winner. We picked winners from three different categories and considered the type of innovation, business value, and complexity of delivering it. The advisor onboarding use case has the greatest direct impact on members by providing process improvements.

MSFT: Can you elaborate on the advisor onboarding use case? What was your old process and how did you streamline it with Power Platform?

MB: Members of our Advisory Services team play a valuable role within AustralianSuper. They are the conduit between the fund and the network of advisors, and as such need to be able to process interactions quickly.

Much of our communication is through direct email or requests through the Advisor Portal. Many of these are highly customized yet easily automated to complete tasks such as validating advisor details, creating new records and cases in your CRM, and so on. [customer relationship management] The platform responds to requests with customized information and handles a huge number of message and attachment types.

By using the low-code capabilities of the Power Platform and leveraging the expertise of Microsoft’s Designated Support Engineers, we were able to accelerate the innovation that emerged from Hack Day and deliver a viable solution in just two weeks. rice field. The solution is seamlessly integrated into Microsoft’s suite of applications including email, CRM, reporting and approvals. We also used external data sources and other connectors to our site to ensure end-to-end transaction completion.

The result was 90% less manual work, 95% faster turnaround time, and a 4 out of 5 colleague satisfaction rating.

MS: Do you have plans to expand your use of the Power Platform?

MB: Of course. There are clear benefits for our members, which are strongly aligned with our strategic pillars of sustainable growth and economies of scale.

The TS Labs pilot program was so successful that we were able to build a governance team and build a model with a center of excellence. These enable our employees to create innovative solutions on the Power Platform, achieve strong business growth, and reduce operational risk.

We plan to complete the first tranche of the solution in the first half of 2023.

MSFT: What advice do you have for other organizations using the Power Platform to streamline processes and achieve technology-driven innovation?

MB: Business sponsorship, technical ownership, and strong governance are key to the Power Platform’s success. By focusing on these three things, we have strengthened our innovation pipeline and created viable technology solutions that deliver better results for our AustralianSuper members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.microsoft.com/en-au/features/how-australiansuper-is-developing-low-code-applications-to-provide-better-outcomes-for-members/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos