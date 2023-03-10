Venture capitalists say Google, Meta and Amazon employees are working fake jobs





Keith Rabois has worked with many people at Meta, Google and other well-known tech companies … [+] hired unnecessarily. He argues that tech giants stockpile talent so that key talent doesn’t move to competitors or set up startups to compete with previous companies. The venture capitalist theory is that workers tacitly understood the game and took advantage of it. They knew they wouldn’t get fired and could coast all day.

Tech experts have been making it for years. Software engineers and other technology workers in Silicon Valley earn hefty compensation packages in aggregate. Many people who were in the right company at the right time, considering stock grants and options, have had windfall luck.

People working at places like Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, etc., in addition to being very well paid, have free meals, nap pods, massage and yoga rooms, free laundry, transportation to and from the office, etc. And so on. Amenities that make working in the office more comfortable than at home.

A new era of austerity, driven by runaway inflation and rising interest rates, has changed the dynamics of power. Technical workers are fired, given performance improvement plans, and labeled as subpar or low performers in exchange for service. Nearly 130,000 tech workers will have an ax in 2023, and feelings of fear, uncertainty and doom are prevalent. According to The Wall Street Journal, technical talent faces “privilege transfer,” albeit to a lesser extent. Workers are neglected for having lost the lush comforts they are used to.

pretend to work at a fake job

Founders Fund General Partner Keith Rabois is known for his highly successful early-stage investment rounds in PayPal, LinkedIn and Square, sparking a ‘fake work’ culture in tech companies. .

Rabois claims that many people at Meta, Google, and other well-known tech companies were unnecessarily hired. According to Rabois, the over-hiring rate of talent has not kept up with the growth rate. Much of the hiring was done because bosses wanted to build fiefdoms around them, feed their egos, and brag about how important they were. They claim to hoard talent to prevent them from moving to competitors or launching startups to compete with their former companies. The venture capitalist theory is that workers tacitly understood the game and took advantage of it. They knew they wouldn’t get fired and could coast all day.

Amid rapid change, the technology sector has awakened to a new, more cost-conscious environment. Borrowing costs skyrocketed, making it impossible for management to continue its licentious course. Thousands of workers have lost their jobs in the tech industry due to this new reality and mindset.

Google is setting up a battle royale among its workers

At Google, a new policy will make it harder for Googlers to advance within the organization. Staff were told fewer people were being offered senior-level promotions this year.

The search giant’s decision to reduce senior management headcount to curb runaway spending is due to a “strengthening number of Google employees in senior management and leadership roles proportional to the company’s growth.” ,” the email said. It will be sent to Google staff on Monday.

With fewer promotions available, the tech giants aren’t pitting their workers against each other delicately.Software engineers and other tech professionals need massive productivity boosts. Unless you actively exceed your manager’s expectations, there may be no way forward within your company.

In January, Google fired 12,000 employees with cold emails. It was not clear why the company was selected for the layoffs, according to the report. Google employees were not told whether it was related to ratings, rewards, or specific metrics. CNBC reported that employees flocked to Dory, the company’s questioning platform, and set up a virtual community to find out who was fired and why.

Amazon

In a memo to employees, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees to return to the office at least three days a week. Jassy plans to implement this change starting May 1st. In his instructions to his staff, the CEO told employees that immersion in projects and activities with his colleagues strengthens the company’s culture and makes it easier for them to learn from each other. rice field. He believes employees are more engaged when they are in an office environment together.

Jassy got the upper hand. Until recently, mass resignations and talent wars were raging. It was difficult for employers to find and retain top talent. Tech companies had to do whatever it took to recruit and retain them. Experts in the field are growing concerned. If employees focus too much on continuing to work remotely, they could be the next candidate for layoffs on the list. The threat is real and frightening as Amazon has launched what is considered the most significant job cut in his 28-year company history. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 employees.

Remaining Amazon office workers are likely to see a reduction in total compensation.Like most tech companies, the online retail giant pays its employees salaries and a sizeable amount of restricted stock units. If the stock price soars, the employee may get an unexpected benefit. But if the stock actually falls, his total compensation in 2023 could be 15% to 50% lower than Amazon’s projected target price, reports The Wall Street Journal. .

meta

Social media giant Meta reportedly rated thousands of tech workers as subpar. Bonuses could be cut, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to delay hiring engineers by at least 30% in 2023.

Since Zuckerberg is focused on implementing cost-cutting initiatives, this tactic can drain people into leaving and prevent the company from paying hefty retirement packages. If these measures discourage employees from leaving and seeking another opportunity, another wave of layoffs could occur.

In November, Meta cut 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce. A layoff can be a traumatic event. Concerns about job losses and financial insecurity create stress and anxiety for affected workers and their families. To exacerbate the problem of people between jobs, companies like Meta, Salesforce, Amazon, and Google have talked about or encouraged them to let go of their underperforming employees before layoff announcements.

Being seen as a derogatory term for underperforming, meaning not meeting expectations and being seen as the lowest rank in the workforce, indicates that you may be selected for the next downsizing Danger signal. Those classified as low performers are put into performance improvement plans. Others are subject to the well-discussed stack ranking process. If they are measured to be underperforming than their cohort, they may be kicked out the door.

