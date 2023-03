Participate in ODP for Employment Regional Symposium

The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) provides one-day professional training for leaders in public administrations (AEs), coordinating organizations (SCOs), assisted employment services and disability providers, and community participation support (CPS) providers. You are invited to an event. Employment Symposium. Symposiums will be held across the Commonwealth on April 25, May 4 and May 12 from 10am to 3pm and lunch will be provided.

The goals of the Regional Employment Symposium are to:

Provides a platform for networking, information/resource sharing, and employer engagement best practices. Identify strategies for engaging employers on the benefits of hiring people with disabilities using a dual customer approach. Initiate the improvement process by creating goals and best practices for achieving and increasing disability employment rates.

agenda:

10:00 am 10:30 am Opening Remarks: Christine Ahrens, Deputy Director, ODP, and Ryan Hyde, Executive Director, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

10:30 am 11:30 am A panel discussion will feature individuals who have experience working in the area and the support teams that have led them to competitive, integrated employment.

11:30 am 12:00 pm Network in small group discussions and share your experiences involved in integrated employment, resources and tools in your community.

12:00 pm 1:00 pmLunch

1:00 pm 2:00 pm Keynote: Nurturing Employer Relationships with Stephen Martynuska. Stephen is a consultant for Sheetz, Inc.

2:00 pm 2:45 pm Small group discussion. Report the day’s accomplishments to the larger group and share resources and tools to attract employers.

2:45 pm 3:00 pm Closing Remarks/Summary by Kristin Ahrens and Ryan Hyde.

Please register a location near you. Please apply for only one session. Before you can select the sessions you would like to attend, you will need to complete a demographic form. Also, identify any dietary restrictions or allergies on the demographic form. You must also indicate whether you require accommodations covered by the Americans With Disabilities Act. Reasonable efforts will be made to meet needs.

Date Venue Registration Deadline 25 April 2023 10:00 am 3:00 pm Patan Central 6340 Frank Road Harrisburg, PA 17112 4 May 2023 10:00 am 3:00 pm 4 May 2023 Patan 3190 West William Pitt Way Pittsburgh, PA 15238 April 28, 2023 May 12, 2023 10:00 am 3:00 pm Bucks County Community College275 Swamp RoadNewtown, PA 18940 May 6, 2023

Seats are limited at each venue and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the initial registration confirmation, he will receive an email one week prior to the scheduled event with specific instructions regarding the location of the symposium.

Remember, respect others. Please refrain from participating if you are not feeling well on the day. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing for everyone’s comfort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paproviders.org/join-odp-for-the-employment-regional-symposium/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos