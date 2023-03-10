Big Tech: Opportunity or Threat?





Bankers have long been wary of Big Tech, and for good reason. Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft all offer financial services products to consumers, sometimes directly and sometimes through banks and credit unions.

The tech giant certainly offers innovative and sophisticated products that could drive more interest in financial services, said Fishers president and COO of Indiana-based First Internet Bank. says Nicole Lorch.

But while big tech companies are definitely entering the financial game, will their interest be a threat to banks? And if we work with banks, will consumers associate product benefits with technology companies rather than banks? Will that perception influence consumer loyalty?

There is no consensus among industry observers on whether Big Tech’s actions are living up to the hype. Fintech leader Bob Ruark, principal of financial services strategy at KPMG US, says tech companies don’t want to be financial services companies, they want to partner. Regulatory headaches alone make them cautious about getting involved in the financial sector.

Their plan is to provide information and technology to support bank services, Ruark says. He said most tech companies don’t want to make the effort to become licensed as banks or deal with the paperwork and compliance issues involved. can focus on core systems and leave compliance to the bank. It provides opportunities for banks, he says.

But some see the real threat. For example, Roach says time will tell. I don’t know how committed they are to this market, she says. is not clear.

Others, such as Cognizant’s Gaurav Bose, believe that Big Tech has already encroached on banking turf, especially when it comes to serving the unbanked and small businesses.

Bose became interested in Apples intentions when it announced in mid-October that it would partner with Goldman Sachs to offer a savings account. The partnership allows Apple Cardholders to deposit cash into high-yield savings accounts owned by Goldman Sachs and manage their savings directly in Apple’s Wallet app.

Bose, chief product architect for banking and financial services at Cognizant, said that when Apple introduced Apple Pay a few years ago, financial services companies were issuing the primary cards for payments, so they still play an important role. It is said that he was playing

Bose said it has become more aggressive in financial services as Apple has gained volume, and this latest deal provides evidence of Apple’s interest in the space. Bose says about a third of iPhone users use Apple’s huge customer base to sell additional services.

Another concern for community banks is that big tech companies tend to partner with large national banks that have the resources and scale to attract technology companies. This can expose community banks to the cold.

It is often difficult for community banks to compete. These technology companies can offer innovative services that community banks may not always be able to effectively adopt, Lorch said, and can feel threatened.

Ruark sees opportunities for community banks to partner with technology companies, but not necessarily through direct partnerships. He believes many small and medium-sized banks can work with technology companies through processors such as Fiserv and Jack Henry. Bose adds that banking consortia often offer smaller banks the opportunity to partner with technology companies as part of a group.

Along with Apple, Amazon is a company to watch, especially when it comes to small business banking, Bose said. By underwriting the loan, Amazon was able to support small businesses that operate on its e-commerce platform, he explains. The loan could eliminate the need for small businesses to secure bank loans.

And even with bank partnerships, tech companies can use data and insights about consumer behavior to develop compelling services and gain consumer recognition. Customers care about ease of use and experience, says Bose. If technology companies can offer attractive services, banks will be overshadowed.

Lauri Giesen is a BAI contributing writer.

To explore the topic of digital banking and help you plan for 2023 and beyond, use insights from leaders on the ground and valuable BAI research in The BAI Executive Report, The Future of Digital Banking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bai.org/banking-strategies/big-tech-opportunity-or-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos