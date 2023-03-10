Grammarlys’ generative AI capabilities will soon allow you to create, interpret and edit text





Built on OpenAI’s GPT-3 large-scale language model, this new feature allows users to draft entire sentences with short prompts, rewrite text based on brevity and tone, and add bullet points. You can convert it to paragraphs.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rolling out in April, this feature will automatically be available in apps and websites such as Medium, LinkedIn, Microsoft Word, Gmail, and Google Docs.

Grammarly, an AI-based writing assistant, announced Thursday that it is launching a generative AI feature called GrammarlyGo that enables users to brainstorm ideas, compose, edit and personalize text. The company’s latest AI-powered tool, it started in 2009 as a grammar checker, but has since expanded to provide sentence suggestions, adjustments for clarity, conciseness, and tone.

Built on OpenAI’s GPT-3 large scale language model, this new feature allows users to draft entire sentences and convert bullets to paragraphs with short prompts. You can give the tool feedback and additional context to rewrite the text based on your preferred tone (professional, confident, friendly, etc.) and length (short or long). GrammarlyGo can also interpret the email intent and summarize it in his one line, suggesting options for email replies based on the context of previous emails.

In April, Grammarly’s 30 million users will be able to take advantage of these generative AI capabilities via Grammarly’s browser extensions, bringing them to Grammarly’s 500,000 available websites, desktops and mobile applications. Expanded sequentially. Users can access GrammarlyGo functionality in apps such as Medium, LinkedIn, Gmail, and Google Docs. Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Global Head of Product, Grammarlys, said: We are everywhere people write. It’s not just a single app, it’s not just a single OS, it’s everywhere.

For the past 14 years, Grammarly has built and applied a combination of deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, language models and other technologies to suggest modifications to people’s writing. The Grammarlys algorithm is trained on millions of grammatically correct sentences, input from users, and their writing experience. But instead of using its own technology, Grammarly, which has an AI and machine learning team of 100 engineers, scientists and linguists, licensed Open AIs’ Bazoo technology and integrated it with their existing technology. is about to go beyond the revision phase. Writing to incorporate understanding and creativity.

The announcement comes after ChatGPT went viral late last year, surpassing 100 million users in January 2023. Conversational chatbots sparked the generative AI craze, along with several generative AI startups such as Autobound and Typeface, and others such as Meta. Tome, Salesforce, and Roblox are betting on technological advances in language models.

But as interest in and funding for technology grows, so do concerns. A teacher is concerned that students are using her ChatGPT as a shortcut to complete writing assignments, and school districts across the country are blocking her ChatGPT from school devices. So when Grammarly rolls out the generative AI feature in her April, school administrators will be able to decide whether to enable the feature for their students on school devices. However, for individual users, generative AI capabilities are automatically enabled.

Grammarly was co-founded by Ukrainian-born entrepreneurs and billionaires Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko with the help of programmer and co-founder Dmytro Lider. In November 2021, Grammarly raised his $200 million, bringing the valuation to $13 billion and the total venture capital funding raised to his $400 million. Before Grammarly, Lytvyn and Shevchenko founded the plagiarism detection tool MyDropBox, which was later acquired by edtech company Blackboard. Today, Grammarly also checks for plagiarism, but not content written by AI.

This article has been updated to include more information about Grammarly’s AI team and where their generative AI capabilities are initially deployed.

