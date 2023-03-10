Google removes Chrome Cleanup Tool for Windows





Google is retiring the Chrome Cleanup Tool, an application for Chrome users on Windows that detects and removes suspicious and unwanted software. This tool will be removed from users’ systems after the release of Chrome 111. At this point, users will no longer be able to use the Chrome Cleanup Tool to scan their device using the web browser’s Safety Check feature or the Reset and Clean Chrome Settings option. /Windows settings. Google is also removing Chrome’s ability to intermittently scan Windows machines for suspicious activity.

First introduced around 2015 as a standalone app named Google’s Software Removal Tool, this feature was later renamed and integrated directly into the Chrome for Windows browser (no equivalent tool for macOS systems). . Google says the Chrome Cleanup Tool has performed more than 80 million cleanups since its release, recovered systems affected by unexpected configuration changes, and removed extensions that violated Google’s Unwanted Software Policy. claim.

Even after removing the tool, Chrome users will continue to be protected by Google’s alternative antivirus protection.

The Chrome Cleanup Tool is useful for routine system maintenance, but it’s not intended as a comprehensive antivirus solution. Chrome these days has a great alternative service to protect you and block suspicious files. For example, Google Safe Browsing or Chrome’s built-in Windows antivirus. And as new phishing and malware trends continue to emerge, Google said it has shifted its focus to proactively improving authentication workflows and virus detection techniques to protect Chrome users.

Google claims user complaints about unwanted software have declined over the years, with only 0.06% of Chrome Cleanup Tool scans run last month actually detecting known software issues. reported that it was In the face of declining user reports and the availability of better antivirus solutions, Google claims the Chrome Cleanup Tool is effectively obsolete. Chrome users are unlikely to be affected by the removal of outdated tools, as the browser still offers security features such as automatic safe browsing and enhanced system protection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/9/23632029/google-chrome-cleanup-tool-windows-antivirus-removed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos