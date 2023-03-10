Yaletown Partners Reaches $200 Million in Final Closing of Innovation Growth Fund II





Yaletown has seen four exits in 2022, including Tasktop, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging.

Yaletown Partners, a Vancouver-based venture capital firm, has secured another C$70 million for its Innovation Growth Fund II (IGF II), reaching its $200 million goal.

Yaletown made its final close in November, just over a year after announcing the initial closing of IGF II in August 2021 and raising $130 million.

Yaletown’s fourth fund to date, IGF II, builds on its first Innovation Growth Fund, which closed in 2019 and reached a total of $130 million. With this final closing of IGF II, Yaletown’s active funds under management now exceed $450 million.

With IGF II, Yaletown will further support Canadian tech startups modernizing traditional industries.

According to Yaletown, IGF II received strong support from existing and new global institutional partners (LPs), including pension funds, asset managers and family offices. PSP Investments, BDC Capital, Ontario Capital Growth Corporation, Alberta Enterprise Corporation and InBC Investment Corporation are his IGF II investors.

Founded in 2001, Yaletown invests in growth-stage North American technology start-ups and helps traditional companies improve operational efficiency. This aims to deliver strong financial returns while achieving climate-resilient growth. Yaletown is headquartered in Vancouver, with offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montral.

With IGF II, Yaletown is a Canadian technology company modernizing traditional industries, with a special focus on companies that reduce their climate impact and leverage data, software, machine learning, artificial intelligence and industrial IoT. We plan to support more.

To date, Yaletown has invested in more than 75 technology-driven companies across North America, with a combined enterprise value of over $10 billion. The company’s portfolio currently includes GoBolt, Zenhub, and Elastic Path. Last year, Yaletown experienced four of his exits, including his Tasktop Technologies, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, and Finn AI.

Munjal’s extensive experience navigating both virtuous and vicious cycles in the economy and technology during market downturns has given Yaletown a steady hand with its existing and future portfolio companies. We think we can provide it.

With its latest fund taking just over a year to close, Yaletown isn’t the only venture company feeling slow to secure capital in the recession. In that case, most of Yaletown’s most recent fund commitments were made shortly after its initial close, except for one of his LPs that had to wait until capital was allocated so they could invest. Yaletown principal Michael Sfarthin told his BetaKit.

For other Canadian ventures: Pender Ventures, which recently closed the first half of its $100 million CAD fund, found it took longer than expected to secure funding from LPs. Last fall, Real Ventures suspended new fund raisings as part of a swap of managing his partners. Meanwhile, Michael List, managing partner at GreenSky Capital, told his BetaKit that the company’s fifth fund’s fundraising process has been slower than usual as investors have become more cautious. Told.

When Framework Venture Partners closed its $100 million fund last year, Peter Misek told BetaKit that the hard work from the LP has increased 50 times over the last few years.

Raising new capital is not the only challenge. As reported by BetaKit, the Canadian VC is also struggling to receive already committed funding from his LP, with no capital calls accepted.

In the current market, LPs have been hit by stock market volatility that has reduced liquidity and devalued portfolios. The result is excessive exposure to venture capital firms, which are viewed as risky and tend to form a small portion of an investor’s portfolio.

Comes with Megan Simpson file.

Update September 3, 2023: This article previously stated that Yaletown closed this latest fund almost two years after announcing its initial closure. Please note that this article has been updated based on new details shared by the company and the fund closed in his November 2022.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Lee Robinson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/yaletown-partners-hits-200-million-final-close-for-innovation-growth-fund-ii/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos