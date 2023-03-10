New report from PDI Technologies updates the state of convenience retail innovation





The briefing highlights input from industry executives who attended the inaugural PDI Industry Innovators Summit.

ATLANTA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PDI Technologies, a global leader in providing powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and wholesale oil ecosystem, has released its 2023 Industry Innovators Report. bottom. PDI produced the report in response to the ongoing digital transformation across the store, pump and convenience ecosystems.

This report contains an analysis of the current state of convenience retail innovation and tomorrow’s vision, focusing on four key areas:

Influenced by this report are inputs from top retailers and oil wholesalers, including technology and digital heads, IT executives, and operational and financial leaders.

Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer of PDI Technologies, said: “Among them were changes in the macroeconomic environment and changes in consumer shopping behavior. While it can seem difficult to deal with such external influences, investing in innovation is an important step in difficult times. It can be a differentiator in growing our business in the future.”

“Convenience retailers, oil wholesalers and transporters, CPGs and consumer brands undoubtedly face many challenges. We can create a unique user experience, improve our products, and drive revenue growth.”

The 2023 Industry Innovators Report also includes findings on personalization, energy conversion, foodservice and AI in the enterprise, as well as research into new product development processes at PDI and how customers benefit. I’m here. Visit the PDI Resource Center to download and read the full 2023 Industry Innovators Report.

About PDI Technology

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. is at the intersection of productivity and revenue growth, providing powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and wholesale oil ecosystem. By “connecting convenience” around the world, we enable businesses to be more productive, make informed decisions and engage customers faster. From large-scale his ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, he is simplifying the industry supply chain for the next phase. Today, we serve her more than 200,000 locations around the world with solutions such as the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy. These two popular brands represent over 20 million active users. Visit his website at PDI Technology.

