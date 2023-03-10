Fan innovation is Tech Week’s number one priority





David Ramsay

Thank you to everyone who came to New York for SBJ Tech Week. It was an honor to meet so many of you. I hope the content, networking and overall experience is as helpful as it was for me.Can’t wait to do it again next year.

A big takeaway from SBJ’s inaugural Tech Week is that the sports tech community has a strong desire to improve the fan experience through new products, services and forward-thinking ideas.

The next generation of fans are challenging the status quo, so we can’t settle for the status quo. Whether it’s at a venue, watching a game, or consuming the sports content they want, when they want it.

WWE EVP and Chief Product Technology Officer Rajan Mehta today praised the company for its flexible approach to YouTube-focused content distribution.

Marc Lore, co-owner of T’Wolves and Lynx, says his new startup Jump will help fans upgrade their seats if, for example, ticket holders with more premium options leave the venue, or We want to transform the ticket industry by allowing people to enter and exit venues. quick. The technology works all the time, so theoretically there are no vacancies.

NBA CTO Krishna Bhagavathula said new broadcast technology could give fans something they never knew they could enjoy. “The line between data geeks and sports fanatics is very thin,” he sarcastically quipped against the gaming stats and data he’s trying to implement into the league’s next-generation broadcasts using augmented reality and alternate feeds. He pointed out that the demand has increased.

These are just a few examples of the overarching theme of finding tech that works for fans that resonated over the past two days and at the Sports Business Awards: Tech on Tuesday night. Ending his week encouraged by his positive attitude and proactive approach to innovation.

There will definitely be challenges moving forward — cutting out the noise was another highlight of the week — and I think Hawks chief information technology officer Kim Rometo put it best. I thought. What you should do in 5 years. …you need to look for those clues and adjust your strategy accordingly. “

Cameras that can track the movements of an athlete’s eyes and an AI-powered virtual sports broadcaster are some of the most interesting and fast-growing technologies on display this week.

“We want our fans to be athletes in their minds,” HeadVantage co-founder and CEO Jay Hedley explained yesterday, using the example of his product being worn on a quarterback’s face mask. bottom.

“When Chris Collinsworth says, ‘Oh, he saw this place,’ he’s just guessing. I was looking exactly at the cornerback, which is probably why he threw the interception.’

HeadVantage’s Jay Hedley (l) also gave an example of his technique showing how a skier navigates a slope.

Natalie Monbiot, Head of Strategy at Hour One, sneaks a glimpse at how her company is using AI and machine learning to generate automated sports updates and integrate new GPT3-enabled tools Did.

“What we’re always working on as a business is making production-grade videos very easy for people who don’t have the creative skills, the coding skills, the production skills,” she said. .

I heard that every week new ideas are brought in from these companies and become a hot topic among the participants.

It was clear that the teamwork of FIFA, Hawkeye, Kinexon and Adidas had won big at the Sports Business Awards. Tech meant a lot to each of his four companies that implemented semi-automated offside technology. Qatar World Cup.

“It’s been hard to get to this point,” said Nicolas Evans, FIFA’s head of football research, while accepting the award for Technology Collaboration of the Year.

“It took us several years to put it together in the first place,” Dina Hassan, Head of Marketing at Hawk-Eye Innovations, explained to me behind the scenes after the nomination. .

“The most important part of this collaboration is joint trust and joint innovation capacity, bringing together the best technology from individual companies,” added Hassan.

Kinexon GM and EVP Jim Garofalo appreciates FIFA’s strong leadership. “You saw the best of us all at the same time, which is seldom seen,” he said after the ceremony.

Expect more prevalence of innovative technology across sports in the future. “All sports are looking for ways to make refereeing stronger. [sounder] We make decisions,” Garofalo said. “If you can keep finding sports that you want to do, save time, and don’t waste time on through reviews and stuff like that, then I think there’s a tremendous amount of value coming from all these things coming together at the same time.”

Hawk-Eye’s Dina Hassan, FIFA’s Nicolas Evans and Kinexon’s Jim Garofalo were in town to receive the award.

After GameChanger President Sameer Ahuja won Technology Executive of the Year on Tuesday night, we were impressed with his dedication to improving youth sports through new technology.

“Parents and kids are very interested in quantifying what they are doing,” says the company, who has been instrumental in making GameChanger the top youth scoring app in the country. Ahuju said. This includes things like performance, health and physical development.

“I get a lot of inspiration from professional sports and collegiate sports, where the technology is so advanced,” he said. “It’s all coming down to young people and encouraging more participation.”

As GameChanger expands from sports like baseball, softball, and basketball to a variety of sports like volleyball, flag football, soccer, and lacrosse, Ahuja plans to invest more in automating video capture and stats entry.

“This makes life easier for coaches than ever before,” he said. “You can give more time to coaching instead of chasing things.”

Ahuja was quick to praise his GameChanger colleagues in his acceptance speech.

NBA will update advanced player and ball tracking data starting next season, switch raw data provider to Hawk-Eye Innovations, and retain current provider Second Spectrum for use as analytics engine and broadcast enhancement tool . My colleague Joe Remire has all the details of the news he broke this morning. The NBA’s recent effort with Videocites, an AI-powered video tracking solution, will help the league grow All-Star video content from 835 million views in 2021 to 1.59 billion views in 2022, surpassing last month’s Achieved the highest 1.75 billion views.

Image credits: Mark Brian Brown

