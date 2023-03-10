Innovative materials could solve key quantum computing problems for IBM and Google





A new form of heterostructure composed of layered two-dimensional (2D) materials could help overcome a major obstacle to the widespread use of quantum computing, an international team of researchers says. discovered.

The research, published in the journal Nature Materials, was conducted by a team at the Pennsylvania State Center for Nanoscale Science (CNS). National Science Foundation.

A typical computer consists of billions of transistors called bits, controlled by a binary code (0 = off, 1 = on). A qubit, also called a qubit, is based on quantum mechanics and can be both 0 and 1 at the same time. This is known as superposition and can make quantum computers more powerful than regular classical computers.

However, building a quantum computer is problematic.

Jun Zhu, a professor of physics at Penn State University and corresponding author of the study, said IBM, Google and others are trying to create and scale up quantum computers based on superconducting qubits. How to minimize the adverse effects of classical environments that cause errors in quantum computer operation is an important issue in quantum computing.

A solution to this problem may be found in exotic versions of qubits called topological qubits.

Qubits based on topological superconductors are expected to be protected by the topological aspects of superconductivity, so they are more robust against destructive environmental influences, Zhu said.

Topological qubits are related to topology in mathematics, where the structure undergoes physical changes such as bending or stretching, retaining the properties of its original shape. This is a theoretical type of qubit that has yet to be realized, but the basic idea is that the topological properties of certain materials prevent their quantum states from being perturbed by the classical environment. is possible.

According to Cequn Li, a graduate student in physics and the study’s lead author, there’s a lot of focus right now on topological quantum computing.

Quantum computing is a hot topic and people are wondering how to build quantum computers with less computational errors, Li said. Topological quantum computers are an attractive way to do so. But the key to topological quantum computing is developing suitable materials.

Researchers have taken a step in this direction by developing a class of layered materials called heterostructures. The heterostructure in this study consists of a layer of bismuth antimony telluride or (Bi,Sb)2Te3, a topological insulator material, and a layer of gallium, a superconducting material.

Zhu said he has developed a special measurement technique to study proximity-induced superconductivity on the surface of (Bi,Sb)2Te3 films. Proximity-induced superconductivity is a key mechanism for realizing topological superconductors. Our study showed that it actually occurs on the surface of (Bi,Sb)2Te3 films. This is the first step towards the realization of topological superconductors.

However, it is difficult to fabricate such topological insulator/superconductor heterostructures.

It’s usually not easy, Li said, because different materials have different lattice structures. Also, when the two materials are put together, they can chemically react with each other and mess up the interface.

Researchers are therefore using a synthesis technique known as confined heteroepitaxy, which is being investigated at MRSEC. This involves inserting a layer of epitaxial graphene, a sheet of carbon atoms one to two atoms thick, between the gallium and (Bi, Sb)2Te3 layers. Li says this allows layers to be connected and combined, much like Lego bricks snap together.

Graphene separates these two materials and acts as a chemical barrier, Li said. So there is no reaction between them and it makes for a very nice interface.

Additionally, researchers have demonstrated that the technology is scalable at the wafer level. This will be an attractive option for future quantum computing. A wafer is a circular slice of semiconductor material that serves as a substrate for microelectronics.

Our heterostructure has all the elements of a topological superconductor, but perhaps more importantly, it’s thin and scalable, Li said. As such, thin films on the wafer-His scale have great potential for future applications, such as building topological quantum computers.

The research is a collaborative effort of the CNS IRG1 2D Polar Metals and Heterostructures team, led by Zhu and Joshua Robinson, professor of materials science and engineering at Penn State University. Other faculty involved in the research include Cui-Zu Chang, Henry W. Knerr Early Career Professor and Associate Professor of Physics, and Danielle Reifsnyder Hickey, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science and Engineering.

This was amazing teamwork by MRSEC’s IRG1 team, said Zhu. The Robinson group used confinement heteroepitaxy to grow his two-atom-layer gallium films, the Chang group used molecular beam epitaxy to grow topological insulator films, and the Raifsnyder-Hickey group and staff of the Institute for Materials Science performed atomic-scale characterization of heterostructures and devices.

The next step is to complete the process and take another step towards realizing a topological quantum computer.

Materials are important, so collaborators are trying to improve them, Li said. This means uniformity and better quality. Our group is trying to explore the features of topological superconductivity by fabricating more advanced devices on this kind of heterostructure.

Reference: Cequn Li, Yi-Fan Zhao, Alexander Vera, Omri Lesser, Hemian Yi, Shalini Kumari, Zijie Yan, Chengye Dong, Timothy Bowen, Ke Wang, Haiying Wang Proximity Induction in Epitaxial Topological Insulator/Graphene/Gallium Heterostructures Superconductivity, Jessica L. Thompson, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Danielle Reifsnyder Hickey, Yuval Oreg, Joshua A. Robinson, Cui-Zu Chang, Jun Zhu, 13 February 2023, Nature Materials.DOI: 10.1038/s41563- 023-01478-4

This study was funded by the National Science Foundation through the MRSEC program.

