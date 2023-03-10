Convenience giant abka Group seeks startups to drive retail innovation with abka Future Lab accelerator





The retail industry is constantly evolving. Most of the revolutionary advances are related to logistics, automation and management and are hidden from the public eye. However, some, such as improving the customer experience and introducing autonomous stores, have received media attention and provided valuable insight into the constant innovation going on behind the scenes at the local convenience store.

One of the industry’s most active innovators, abka Group is Poland’s ultimate convenience ecosystem, with over 9,000 physical stores and apps boasting over 10 million downloads and 6 million users. I have With over 50 abka Nano stores, abka Group is also Europe’s largest autonomous store chain and is on the verge of overtaking Amazon as the leader in autonomous convenience.

The goal of abka Group is to develop the ultimate convenience ecosystem of the future and become the world’s leading retailer. This brought the group to the forefront of the startup world. Here, we are looking to leverage early innovations through Venture Studio and various accelerator programs. This includes the second version of the flagship abka Future Lab, which is currently accepting submissions.

A typical example of collaboration between startups and companies

Adopting the latest public technology is no longer enough to gain a competitive edge in the retail industry, it is the baseline. Instead, to push the boundaries and be among the first to reap the rewards of a blossoming tech scene, companies such as abka Group take the best ideas and test them for value early in the development process. Injecting support with

For example, Omniaz. Omniaz is an end-to-end augmented reality solution for retail that uses AR to integrate online and offline shopping experiences. For abka Group, working with Omniaz will improve the customer experience in abka Nano automated stores by offering a personalized in-store gaming experience, such as collecting coins, available on mobile phones thanks to augmented reality. It was an opportunity.

Meanwhile, for Omniaz, the opportunity to stay at the forefront of development trends is the slow but steady rise in the number of valuable autonomous stores. And by working with a leader in the field, the Accelerator Program provided a unique and exciting use case for his technology. Both companies conducted his first pilot in 2022 and achieved his NPS of 90%. In 2023 he will continue his second pilot with a larger customer base.

abka is a great partner for driving cutting-edge retail solutions and bringing them to life in physical stores. This collaboration has reduced the time from testing to full store integration by a factor of 10. abka chose us as part of their Fall 2021 Acceleration Program. As partners from the beginning, they worked with us towards a long-term collaboration aligned with their business KPIs and our product vision. He ukasz Piotrowski, his CEO and founder of Omniaz, said Venture Studio’s team is not only hands-on, but gives them a lot of room for decision-making, how to support and shape the product along the way. I know exactly

Working with corporate partners opens many doors for startups. This is especially true for early-stage startups where validating ideas and securing funding for them is of paramount concern. By providing massive reach and access to industry experts, corporate accelerators allow founders to quickly track down the more tedious parts of product development, and in ways that non-corporate accelerators rarely do. Speed ​​things up.

For example, the Abka Future Lab Accelerator allows technology companies to test their products at scale against the approximately 3 million consumers who use the Abka Group’s services every day, as well as access to R&D support, decades of expertise We can provide knowledge, access to established networks, investments, and more. Last but not least, promote all the essential necessities for startups looking to take their ideas to the next level.

abka Future Lab: Recruiting

The abka Future Lab is abka Group’s flagship acceleration program, seeking innovative technology companies that can contribute to the company’s global goals.

The second edition of the Accelerator will focus on five main areas: Retail Logistics and Supply Chains, Future of Work, Transforming Abka Group into a Global Retailer, Future Consumers, and Omnichannel Retail Experiences. increase. Ambitious teams providing solutions in these areas are invited to apply by March 15, 2023. Learn more about the program you can apply for.

To qualify for consideration, a startup must:

Have a working prototype Ready to validate the technology and business Place a team in Europe or the Middle East Collaborate with Abka Group stakeholders to define the target group of recipients

In particular, the existing traction of the product is not a prerequisite.

Up to 10 of the applicants will be shortlisted for Pitch Day, where they will present their ideas to a panel of experts. These experts select her five ideas that are most likely to participate in the accelerator program. The program will start in his April and will last for two and a half months.

constant watch

Venture Studio, abka Group’s primary vehicle for innovation, is always looking for other startups and technology companies that can contribute to expanding the Groups’ convenience ecosystem. Whether optimizing operations or enhancing consumer offerings, partnerships are not limited to the Group’s accelerator program.

“We work closely with start-ups to bring innovative solutions to retail. We support companies designing unconventional solutions for e-commerce, q-commerce and D2C. to help young entrepreneurs test their ideas, reduce the risk of failure, and bring their products to market. It aims to find business opportunities and build relationships within the startup community.It aims to contribute to abka Group’s sustainable growth strategy and drive innovation in the retail industry.Head of Venture Studio said Karol Gajewicz,

Moreover, when it comes to innovation, the opportunities are endless, as evidenced by appka, the chain’s mobile app launched in 2019. Tamagotchi-like frogs that gamify interactions with the brand, and more, demonstrate the company’s determination to claim the title of the ultimate convenience ecosystem and serve as a testament to its innovative spirit.

So if you are a founder or tech entrepreneur with an idea to improve retail, abka Group welcomes you with open arms. Unlike most companies that tout their passion for innovation, abka Group has a track record to prove it.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the abka Future Lab accelerator before March 15, 2023.

