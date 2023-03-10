Innovation thrives when governments embrace the next generation of public-private partnerships





For innovation to bring long-term benefits to communities, leaders need to embrace the next generation of public-private partnerships that emphasize inter-institutional relationships, one expert said this week.

The next generation of P3 (P3 2.0) will build relationships between community anchor institutions and use new technologies and innovations to help solve community problems, rather than focusing solely on funding projects It should be emphasized to advocate

With the long-term goal of fostering greater trust among governments, academia, businesses and residents, these next-generation P3s will support shared economic prosperity through innovation.” Smart City at Georgia Tech and inclusive innovation research.

Speaking at Nextgov and GCN’s Emerging Tech and Modernization Summit, Lam said that anyone, anywhere can innovate, not just startups.

Barriers to entry need to be lowered for the community to benefit from innovation, Lam said. This includes removing challenges related to lack of funding and expertise that can constrain some projects.

For example, for grants to communities large and small in Georgia, Partnerships for Inclusive Innovation is a hands-on learning program for students and early-career professionals who receive either an internship or a one-year fellowship to work on a project. We combine programs and funds. The partnership splits fellowships evenly between public and private sector projects.

The program supports innovation in the community and provides participants with opportunities to gain expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, supply chain, mentorship and networking. And Lam said he hopes it will produce the next generation of civil servants.

They are also learning how to fluidly navigate different sectors, different organizations, different cultures and different agendas. It also helps build stronger partnerships with Giving a grant and expecting an annual impact report is not enough, Lam said. Instead, there must be a deeper bond.

An example of the partnership’s holistic approach to innovation is in Valdosta, Georgia, where all 121 traffic lights have been retrofitted to provide preemptive signals that allow first responder priority at intersections. The project also required adapting vehicle-to-infrastructure technology to fire trucks and other public safety vehicles, Lam said.

A successful collaboration between the city and researchers at Georgia Tech and Valdosta State University reduced emergency response times by up to 10 seconds. Some of the project lessons have also been integrated into VSU’s engineering curriculum.

This project in Valdosta, and others like it, is a misleading and sometimes traditional approach that Mr. Lam says may lead local government leaders to start with technology, which they believe is the silver bullet. can escape from what is thinking.

Water rather starts with problems, Ram continued. Whatever the community problem is, start with the community as a whole and ask them to tell you what the problem is and give them a better understanding of the local situation that you need to do your homework.

If these pilot projects are successful and the ties between different institutions are strengthened, there will be long-term benefits for all the different multi-sectoral key institutions to support the well-being of their communities and foster thriving communities, Lam said. said Mr.

