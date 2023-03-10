Meta, Google layoffs expose ‘fake jobs’: ex-PayPal exec





Down with “laptop class”.

Keith Rabois joins the ranks of other Silicon Valley executives who have criticized companies like Meta and Google for being overstaffed and underproductive, Insider reports.

“There’s nothing these people can do. In reality, it’s all fake work,” Rabois said at an event organized by banking firm Evercore, who called from Miami.

Rabois was part of a group of former employees and co-founders dubbed the “PayPal Mafia,” which included Elon Musk, an early executive at PayPal and a Silicon Valley mainstay who is now the second richest person in the world. Yes, LinkedIn co-founder and former PayPal COO Reed Hoffman.

Rabois is currently the CEO of financial technology company OpenStore, which is acquiring Shopify stores for cash. He commented that the tech sector, which includes about 12,000 Google employees, 11,000 Meta employees (reportedly with more layoffs slated), and 2,000 PayPal employees It is taking place amid massive layoffs in

“All these people were alien. This has been true for a long time. The vanity measure of having employees was in some ways this false god,” Rabois said at the event.

He also commented that Google overhired engineers to keep them out of the competition. While the strategy made some sense, engineers could “sit at their desks and do nothing,” he continued.

As the outlet noted, Rabois’ claims place him among other executives, venture capitalists, and founders who have expressed skepticism about theoretically bloated remote workers.

Marc Andreessen, for example, tweeted disparagingly about what he called “laptop class.” Andreessen is the general partner of her Andreessen Horowitz, a legendary VC firm.

Laptop class (noun): Western middle-class professionals who work through a screen and are completely abstracted from concrete physical reality and the real-world consequences of their opinions and beliefs. Synonyms: professional management class. Orwell’s “Outer Party”.Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 10, 2022

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and immediately slashed its workforce and removed remote work perks, responded to Andreessen’s tweet, saying the group was “disconnected from what it takes to make something. ‘ said. Musk is also the CEO of electric car giant Tesla.

Andreessen also says, “Good big companies have twice as many people. Bad big companies have more than four times as many people.”

The event also revealed the nature of the work of many tech workers, Rabois said.

