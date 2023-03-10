



Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey, to lead a five-day trade mission to the United States to help BC’s technology and innovation sector attract world-class talent and keep BC a global innovation engine .

“We know British Columbia technology companies are looking for skilled talent. We are proceeding with the StrongerBC economic plan to demonstrate our superiority.”

Beginning Friday, March 10, 2023, Bailey’s trade missions will move to Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California. In Austin, Bailey will celebrate convergence by leading a delegation at one of the world’s largest technology and innovation conferences, South By His Southwest. Technology, movies, music, education, culture.

Dan Burgar, co-founder and CEO of Frontier Collective, said: “Now is the time, more than ever before, to leverage our regional and economic strengths.As we continue to bring Vancouver and British Columbia to the world stage and drive economic development, investment and attraction to our provinces, I am very pleased that Minister Bailey will be joining us.”

Bailey, along with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and BC Innovation Commissioner Jerry Sinclair, attended South by Southwest’s Vancouver Activation Day, spoke at Canada House, BC is an Investment Destination, and an Attraction for Tech Talent I would like to introduce that it is a popular market.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Shim said: “We are excited to showcase the opportunities our city and state offer to the world.”

The US trade mission will include meetings with major private companies, venture capital firms, government officials, and organizations of technology professionals, including the Digital Moose Lounge, a Canadian community in the Bay Area.

Bailey will also participate in the World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco, showcasing advances in British Columbia’s agricultural technology, including the Agritech Innovation Center in British Columbia. This includes her BC Center for Agritech Innovation, which helps improve food security while creating hundreds of high-paying jobs. Other trade mission highlights include meetings with Canada’s Texas Chamber of Commerce, Silicon’s Valley Bank, and Canadian Consulates General in Dallas and San Francisco.

Technology is one of the fastest growing sectors in British Columbia, with over 11,000 businesses employing over 131,000 people. From 2020 to 2021, Vancouver leads North America in tech job growth.

The latest labor market outlook predicts that there will be 1 million job openings in British Columbia over the next 10 years, with just over 11% of those job openings related to science and technology.

As part of the StrongerBC economic plan and to further help businesses access qualified employees, the state will continue to invest more in post-secondary education, skills training and career resources through its Future Ready Action Plan. We will support access to

Future Ready makes education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to prepare British Columbians for the jobs of the future and help businesses grow.

learn more:

For more information on the StrongerBC Economic Plan, please visit https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/.

For more information on Vancouver Activation Days at South by Southwest, please visit https://www.vancouvertakeover.com/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023JEDI0012-000292

