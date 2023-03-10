What to expect at Google I/O 2023





For the first time since 2019, Google will host the Google I/O Developer Conference on May 10th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

The company uses the show to demo and preview some of its most important achievements, such as Android and the Google Assistant, and to detail how developers can bring Google’s resources to work in their own apps and products.

As you like, Google released a “save the date” puzzle(Opens in a new window) for developers, and internet sleuths quickly solved it to reveal the date of May 10. . His CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, published a video confirming that date on Twitter (opens in new window), as did the Google developer blog (opens in new window). .

How to watch Google I/O 2023

If you’re interested in watching the event, you’ll need to visit Google’s I/O website(Opens in a new window). You can register in advance to attend the online event. This will keep you informed about your schedule as the event approaches. Google also invites select developers and media directly. In the past, Google has also posted important keynotes and announcements on his YouTube channel (opens in new window).

Tweet (opens in new window)

As of two months before the conference starts, Google has yet to reveal a final schedule, but we’ll update this post as soon as an announcement is made.

It’s time for the Pixel 7a

One of the possible hardware announcements at Google I/O 2023 is the Pixel 7a. We’ve heard rumors from the Android Authority(Opens in a new window) that Google may switch its more affordable a-series phones to a biennial release, but that won’t start until 2024. . We have to see 7a at the 2023 event. Google announced the Pixel 6a at I/O 2022, so it makes sense that the next model would follow the same schedule.

As for the Pixel 7a itself, we believe it will inherit the price of the Pixel 6a, which launched at $450. Google kept the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices the same as his Pixel 6 and 6 Pro prices. So the company is likely to keep the same price point for his 7a as well. We can also expect the phone to launch in the summer. 6a was announced at his May 2022 Google I/O and released in July.

Tweet (opens in new window)

A computer rendering of the alleged Pixel 7a is circulating online. Unsurprisingly, it looks like a Pixel 7 with an extended camera bar dominating the rear facade. According to prominent phone informant OnLeaks (opens in new window), the 7a is 6.0 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (HWD) and similar to the Pixel 6a.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the Tensor G2 processor, the same chip found in the more expensive Pixel smartphones. Additionally, according to prominent rumors, the phone will feature his Samsung-designed 90Hz 1080p display, a significant upgrade over his 60Hz display on the Pixel 6a.

Likelihood of being there: High

Will the Pixel Fold make an appearance?

The long-rumored Pixel Fold is unlikely to be the main event at Google I/O. Samsung controls the foldable space in the US market with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it’s tempting to see a significant competitor step into the game.

The Pixel Fold may be Google’s worst-kept secret. With reports flying around the device over the last few years, there’s a lot of potential information out there. Most leaks suggest Google will call the phone the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, but that could change.

As with any foldable phone, expect a hefty price tag. Popular rumors(Opens in a new window) suggest a price of $1,799, which is in line with Samsung’s high-end foldable phones.

A foldable phone is all about its big internal display, and the latest rumor(Opens in a new window) says the phone will have a 7.69-inch foldable screen and a 5.79-inch external display. It has been. The leaked renders also suggest it’s a larger phone than Samsung’s foldable device, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure.

Likelihood of being there: Medium

A Pixel tablet could also be coming

I’m sure Google will reveal the full Pixel tablet at this event. Google itself has already given us a look at the device during a preview of his Pixel 7 launch event in October. The company’s website (opens in a new window) states that “he combines the best of Android and Pixel into one tablet” and that it will “come in 2023.”

(Credit: Google)

This is an exciting device that could increase the appeal and power of Android tablets, but time will tell.

Likelihood of being there: Very high

What’s new in Android 14

Google has already released two Android 14 developer previews, so we are well-informed about what the latest version of Android has to offer. Still, expect Google to spend a lot of time in his I/O detailing Android’s future.

For example, the company plans to improve the Android experience on large tablets and foldable devices. “Starting with Android 14, users will be able to scale fonts to 200%. Previously, the maximum font size scale on Pixel devices was 130%.” This is useful for reading.

Tweet (opens in new window)

Android 14 will add new language options and background process improvements to improve battery life and system responsiveness. The new operating system could be the centerpiece of the May 10th keynote.

Likely to be there: yes

lots of AI

We know Google will focus on AI at I/O. In a Google Developers blog post, the company lists AI as one of his topics on deck. “You can also hear how he uses the latest technologies, from AI and the cloud to mobile and his web,” reads the post.

(Credit: Google)

We don’t know exactly what AI developments Google will reveal, but I’m sure we’ll see an update to Bard, Google’s understated answer to the hugely popular ChatGPT. There is also the possibility that AI products will appear that are beyond the reach of users.

Likely to be there: yes

I/O Coming Soon

Expect lots of exciting news, both hardware and software, on May 10th. PCMag brings you all the news.

