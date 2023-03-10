Space Force Rebuilds IT Infrastructure for AI, Digital Twins





Aging infrastructure is a major obstacle for the Space Force Technology and Innovation Office, which is responsible for the service’s digital transformation efforts.

A joint task force and space defense leader briefs representatives from the U.S. Space Force’s Office of Integration and Digital Transformation on the organization’s origins. Photo Credit: Tiana Williams / DVIDS

To reach digital maturity, the U.S. Space Force is rebuilding its IT systems, some of which are more than 30 years old, to accommodate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital twin models. Space Force technology leaders hope to soon release a new strategy to guide these efforts.

Lisa Costa, chief technology innovation officer for the U.S. Space Force, said at a Nextgov event this week. “A large part of what we do is focused on strengthening and rebuilding our infrastructure so that the AI ​​on top of that infrastructure, our digital twin, is working properly and our guardians It works the way people are accustomed to access to technology: they pick up the phone.”

The Space Force Technology and Innovation Office is currently developing model-based systems engineering strategies and implementation guides to establish standards, policies, and guidance on how services develop and use digital models.

Model-based systems engineering is widely used across the Department of Defense to track complex modern systems, accelerate transformation, and reduce costs. Last week, the US Army awarded five rapid prototyping and other trade contracts for its Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System Increment 2 effort. It utilizes model-based systems engineering to “maintain alignment with the system’s family of unmanned aerial vehicles and higher-level system architectures.”

“If you’re contracting different digital models, different digital twins, you can imagine all the different standards that might be used for different inputs, different measurements.” I want to be able to control different outputs, errors, I want to be able to make sure it’s not vendor locked, I want to be able to run these models on very different systems where the functionality varies.”

Costa said the Space Force is working on an Integrated Operations Network (ION) that will provide high bandwidth and low latency for critical functions such as AI and Unified Data Library (UDL) improvements.

“One of the things we’re really trying to do is make sure when we’re building ION that it provides left and right limits to digital engineering, AI and everything else on top of it. It’s the basic infrastructure, or we’ll enhance the UDL and present those standards to reduce regret over time,” Costa said.

Over the past three years, the Space Force has built a “vertical infrastructure”, developing acquisitions, a spacefighter analysis center, a space training and readiness command, and a space operations command.

“These are great verticals that need to be integrated horizontally,” says Costa. “The CTIO office is heavily involved in building and deploying Space Force with his ION, an Integrated Operations Network, because the way they are integrated is based on old network technology. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governmentciomedia.com/space-force-rebuild-it-infrastructure-ai-digital-twins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos