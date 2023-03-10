Spotify has your ears.It’s Coming For Your Eyes





Spotify has long been a platform that evolves faster than our personal music tastes. In the last few months alone, we’ve updated our iconic year-end wrapping promo to include AI DJ. But this week, the streaming giant announced what its CEO, Daniel Ek, called the biggest change to the platform in a decade.

At first glance, it looks like another attempt by a social app to cannibalize its competitors, much like Instagram imitated Snapchat and then TikTok for its own benefit. Spotify has a variety of feeds for discovering songs, podcasts, and audiobooks that look like one-half TikTok endless scrolls and one-half Instagram Stories. It shows videos paired with music and podcasts, and also shows samples of audio content. Some have live captions that catch your eye as they float along the screen, while others have audiobook previews that last him five minutes.

Spotify may look and sound like TikTok now, but it may have different intentions. Rather than pouring endless streams of content onto users’ phones, it’s purpose-built to allow users to preview new content they’d like to store, or at least sit around for longer. We have data that shows listeners become die-hard fans after previewing. Videos used to accompany songs and podcasts on the service, but this redesign puts them in front of users faster, along with snap-like audio clips.

Omdia’s music and digital audio analyst Simon Dyson says audio services need to draw people into the audio immediately. If they can get one that can play audio right away, you’ll be hooked in no time.If [Spotify] If the algorithm is correct, you can join immediately.

Spotify playlists have long been curated for music discovery, but this new move makes it faster. You can listen to song samples by scrolling through your music feed. Perhaps that means skipping shuffled playlists less often, a move like this could help Spotify stand out in the audio streaming industry, Dyson says. And that will happen as streaming growth changes.

The market has reached a saturation point and Spotify remains the most popular service, but its market share is gradually shrinking. Still, in the last month of 2022, he added 33 million monthly active users, with podcasts leading the growth in ad revenue, which saw him grow 18% year-over-year.

Spotify is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in podcasts to stand out, including a deal with Joe Rogan reportedly worth more than $200 million. The company expects podcasts to have higher profit margins than music. So designing apps to make them accessible to more people seems like an inevitable change. But Spotify canceled several original shows in late 2022 after making ambitious investments in companies like Gimlet and Parcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/spotify-new-features-what-listeners-want/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos