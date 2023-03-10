“Google Stifles Competition, Forces Device Makers to Use Android OS,” Telecom News, ET Telecom





New Delhi: Tech giant Google used search to perpetuate its monopoly and stifle competition. Now is the time to open up the ecosystem and maintain a level playing field for consumers to choose from, said an executive at the top local app maker.

Rohan Verma, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MapmyIndia, told ETTelecom:

The executive said Google makes it difficult for consumers to opt out of the ecosystem and explore other options, so there should be a level playing field.

Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) filed an appeal before the National Court of Appeals for the Companies Act (NCLAT) against Google’s order alleging that Google abused its dominant position in the ecosystem to impose unfair terms on OEMs. bottom.

Google, on the other hand, claimed that its operating system was commercialized in 2008 and contributed to the growth of the mobile industry, and argued that the antitrust watchdog’s ruling had no legal basis.

Verma said he expects positive results.

Last year, the CCI held Google accountable for abusing its control of the Android ecosystem and fined it 1,338 kroner ($163 million).

The commission also issued a cease and desist order against Google for indulging in anti-competitive practices.

Following the CCI’s order, the American multinational appealed to the NCLAT, which declined to provide interim relief.

He said the antitrust agency investigated the issue for four years and produced a list of anticompetitive practices Google has engaged in to stifle competition and innovation.

Google’s Android has nearly a 96% share of India’s 600 million strong smartphone market.

Verma said the US-based company offers preloaded apps that include Google Maps and doesn’t allow consumers to uninstall Google Maps from their devices.

Google can track and target custom ads even if you don’t want them.

“It’s good that the OEM ecosystem is opening up. In the process, Google’s rivals and consumers will suffer,” the executive added.

Google’s rivals have demanded that phone makers be able to use multiple operating systems and various apps outside of the Google ecosystem.

