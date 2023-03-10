INFOLOB Appoints Two Senior VPs Following Recent Company Restructuring » Dallas Innovates





Irving-based INFOLOB Global announced the appointment of two senior vice presidents, Pankaj Dewan and Mahendra Raju Padmaraju, to its leadership team. Together, he brings nearly 50 years of experience, Dewan and Padmaraju are familiar names to many in the Oracle community, having worked in sales and solution engineering respectively.

Founded in 2009, the global digital technology company has its US headquarters and innovation lab in Irving.

“Cloud adoption will significantly accelerate innovation, supply chain agility and speed to market,” said Dewan, senior vice president of revenue and growth strategy for India and Asia Pacific in a statement. In his new role as , he hopes to leverage INFOLOB’s full-spectrum digital transformation capabilities to fill technological gaps and drive growth for his customers.

The industry veteran comes from leading companies such as SAP, Oracle, Ramco Systems, Honda and Bharat Broadband and is known for his customer advocacy and relationship building skills, INFOLOB said in a statement.

Padmaraju, an MBA from the University of Missouri and former Associate at Oracle, Fujitsu Consulting, and Data Intensity, will bring his expertise in multi-cloud environments and solutions related to Oracle Cloud, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to INFOLOB’s existing We aim to bring you a solution for Oracle Fusion Apps, E-Business Suite, Data Analytics and his Exadata excellence.

As the new SVP of Solutions Engineering focused on the North America region, Padmaraju will use INFOLOB’s unique toolset and technology-focused cloud and digital services to deliver real-time business outcomes to INFOLOB’s customers. We aim to

“We are proud to have Mahendra and Pankaj join INFOLOB’s leadership,” said INFOLOB Founder and CEO Vijay Cherukuri in a statement.

In the news release, Cherukuri highlights the success his company has achieved in recent years and the opportunities opened up by the company restructuring in January 2023 and recent expansion in APAC and the Middle East.

Intercompany restructuring

In January, the company announced an intercompany reorganization into two legal entities: INFOLOB Global, Inc. and INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. INFOLOB Global will focus on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Apps, Data, and Digital Practice areas. INFOLOB Solutions will continue to provide IT consulting and staffing services under the leadership of Nivas Nadimpalli as CEO.

“One of these insights was the need to reorganize this company to leverage its unparalleled Oracle technology expertise to support its ability to serve customers around the world at their doorstep,” said Çelkli. said at the time. “Our onshore, offshore and nearshore models constitute an attractive value proposition for our clients and INFOLOB Global Inc. as a new corporate entity will help us accelerate faster.”

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up for daily updates on what’s new in Dallas Fort Worth and:

read next

This startup’s nail painting robot offers a “fast casual” version of nail polish.

It’s thrilling to see the Proto M step into the real world. David Nussbaum, inventor and founder of Proto Inc. He brought the first public activation of Proto’s new hologram device to Dallas Proto Inc. Proto Inc. is the creator of the technology that enables hologram-based communications . The startup, backed by CES, SXSW and Fast Company award winner Tim Draper, is an innovator of plug-and-play self-contained holoportation devices. Nussbaum’s original holoportation device, his human-sized Epic (above), grabbed headlines for transmitting people around the world in life-size 3D. Now it has launched a mini-me version of Epic called Proto…

According to the USPTO, the nation’s highest honor for technical achievement will be awarded by President Biden. This medal is awarded to individuals, teams, and companies that have made outstanding contributions to the economic, environmental, and social welfare of our nation through technological products, innovation, and strengthening America’s technological workforce.

Sensors and autonomous technology have made cars and trucks safer for years. Now, Grapevine-based AllOY aims to do just that with boats by building its own line of autonomously enhanced electric boats complete with sensors and backup cameras. Sitting on the back of a boat with a glass of wine in hand, it became clear that the same thing has a radical effect on the ocean.

Here’s how your company can be named one of the most innovative and fastest growing companies in North America. The prestigious Fast 500 ranking honors companies large and small, public and private. The 2022 Technology Fast 500 Awards deadline has been extended to July 8, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/infolob-appoints-two-senior-vice-presidents-following-recent-company-restructuring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos