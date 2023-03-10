Microsoft Announces Copilot, Google USM Recognizes 2,000 Languages, More News





GistAn AI Assistant. Microsoft announces Copilot.Finding the right words. Google USM understands 2,000 languages. AI funding news. SOCi and Humane have raised millions of dollars.

It’s been an exciting week in AI as OpenAI released developer APIs for ChatGPT and Whisper AI models, allowing developers to integrate OpenAI’s advanced techniques into their own applications. And with HubSpot’s announcement of ChatSpot.ai, the battle for smart CRM has begun. The next day Salesforce announced his Einstein GPT. It is powered by ChatGPT and a new set of generative AI CRM technologies, each competing in the smart CRM space.

In other AI news…

Microsoft unveils AI assistant

On March 6th, Microsoft announced a series of AI product updates across its business application portfolio. This includes the launch of the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, which provides interactive, AI-powered assistance across business functions.

According to company officials, Dynamics 365 Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that provides personalized support to customers, helps businesses increase customer engagement and satisfaction, and uses natural language processing and machine learning capabilities to It helps us understand our customers’ needs and provide the right solutions. The tool can be integrated into various communication channels such as websites, mobile apps, and messaging platforms, providing support to customers across multiple touchpoints. Copilot also helps businesses identify patterns in customer inquiries so they can proactively address potential issues. Microsoft plans to roll out Dynamics 365 Copilot to more companies in the coming months.

Google Universal Speech Model (USM) for AI Languages

Researchers at Google have developed a new Universal Speech Model (USM) that has achieved state-of-the-art performance on multiple speech recognition benchmarks. The model can understand and transcribe speech in over 2,000 languages ​​and can be trained using data in any language. USM can also adapt to different accents and dialects, making it a versatile tool for speech recognition applications.

According to company officials, USM uses a self-supervised learning approach, so the model can learn from unlabeled data, making it more efficient than traditional supervised learning models that require large amounts of labeled data. target. USM is also very accurate, achieving an average word error rate of 1.4% on the benchmark dataset.

USM has many potential applications, including speech-to-text transcription, voice-controlled devices, and language translation. Google is already using his USM to develop a new speech recognition system for the Android operating system, which has significantly improved accuracy. The company plans to make his USM available to developers through its machine learning platform, TensorFlow, and hopes it will help drive progress in speech recognition technology.

SOCi Raises $120M in AI-Powered Marketing

SOCi Inc., a multi-location brand marketing platform, has announced that it has raised a total of $120 million, led by growth equity firm JMI Equity (JMI). According to company officials, the money will be used to invest in a suite of AI marketing products called “Genius,” which utilizes advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. By integrating OpenAI into enterprise review response management tools, ChatGPT’s natural language model enables immediate intelligent responses to online reviews.

In addition to investing in AI technology, SOCi will use this funding to expand into new markets, including products.

“SOCi customers have thousands of marketing decisions to make in hundreds or thousands of locations. It is hampered by capacity issues,” said Afif Khoury, CEO and co-founder of SOCi. in a statement. “Our Genius product is the answer because it leverages sophisticated data science models to drive recommendations and automate data-driven decision-making across the organization.”

Related articles: ChatGPT is back, Chatbot is coming to Snapchat, and other AI news

Digital Wave Technology Acquires AI Software Company GoalProfit

Omnichannel product platform Digital Wave Technology Inc. has announced the acquisition of GoalProfit Inc., an AI and optimization solutions company based in Austin, Texas and Helsinki, Finland. Digital Wave Technology and GoalProfit originally formed a partnership in early 2022 focused on the development and execution of the Digital Waves omnichannel platform powered by artificial intelligence, including generative AI.

Lori Schafer, CEO of Digital Wave Technology, said in a statement that with the help of a domain-experienced team, they have made great strides in a relatively short period of time. At the same time, she was acutely aware that positioning for the next major step in growth required world-class insight into data science and low-code, no-code analytics architectures.

Pega Platform Integrates Generative AI Technology

Low-code platform provider Pegasystems Inc. has announced plans to expand the use of AI on its platform with a set of new generative AI capabilities across Pega Infinity. Powered by a generative AI model similar to the one behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Pega wants users to be able to use generative AI in enterprise governance to complete tasks using natural language prompts. designing features.

The new features will be available with the Pega Infinity ’23 launch in Q3 2023, according to company officials, and the new generative AI feature will be available at the company’s annual event June 11-13 in Las Vegas. It will be on display at the conference PegaWorld iNspire.

The world is fascinated by the limitless possibilities of generative AI, and now, with the launch of Pega Infinity ’23, Pega is committed to unlocking the potential for widespread enterprise use of generative AI.” said Kelim Akgonul, Chief Product Officer, Pega. “These capabilities will enhance our existing AI and automation capabilities in new ways that we are just beginning to explore. Combining generative AI with his Pega, our customers are on the path to digital transformation. can be accelerated.

View AllBrain Waves Create AI Images

Scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) technique that can generate highly accurate images based on brain activity. This technique, called stable diffusion (StableD), analyzes brain waves recorded by electroencephalography (EEG) and produces images that correspond to the subject’s vision. The images are created using a neural network trained on large datasets of images and can predict how different brain activity patterns will respond to different visual stimuli. According to the researcher, the StableD method has shown promising results in his 10-subject study, with an average accuracy of 93%.

The ability to convert brain waves into images could have major implications for medical research and neuroscience. This technique can be used to study how the brain processes visual information and to better understand the neural mechanisms underlying perception. It can also be used to develop new diagnostic tools for neurological disorders that affect a patient’s vision, such as stroke and traumatic brain injury. Additionally, the technology has potential applications in the area of ​​brain-computer interfaces, allowing people with paralysis and other disabilities to use their brain activity to communicate.

StableD technology represents a major advance in the field of AI-generated images and has potential applications beyond neuroscience. This technology can be used to create realistic simulations of video games and virtual reality environments, as well as generate images based on other types of biological data such as gene expression and protein activity. However, researchers caution that the technique is still in the early stages of development and needs further validation and refinement before it can be used in real-world applications.

Related Articles: OASIS Creates Content Out of Garbage Thoughts, Google Bard’s $100 Billion Debacle, Other AI News

Omneky Launches Creative Assistant Powered by ChatGPT API

Omneky, a generative AI advertising platform, has announced the launch of AI-infused Creative Assistant, a chat-based interface powered by OpenAI’s new GPT-3.5 Turbo. The Creative Assistant takes user input and creates a creative brief complete with AI-generated visual storyboards and mood boards.

Omneky also recently launched another new feature, the Custom AI-Generated Product Imagery tool. The tool has two of his features: generating quick iterations of product images based on catalog photos and generating custom image backgrounds. In addition to Omneky’s proprietary algorithms, the tool also utilizes his Dreamboot from Stable Diffusions, Dall-E’s remediation capabilities, and other Deep His learning models.

“The launch of Omneky’s Creative Assistant is the next step in reimagining human-computer interfaces and AI,” said Hikaru Senju, founder and CEO of Omneky, in a statement. Create advertising content. The barriers to creating content are still too high for most people. You need to learn complex image and video editing tools and techniques. AI has the potential to reimagine the content creation process, allowing anyone, regardless of skill level, to create beautiful ads via a conversational interface. Just like you talk to an artist to commission a piece of art, the future of advertising content is created by conversations with Omneky’s data-driven AI.

Humane raises $100 million

AI software startup Humane Inc. has announced a $100 million Series C funding round led by Kindred Ventures. Founded in 2018 by former Apple team members Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane will use the funding to develop a software platform and consumer devices built from the ground up for artificial intelligence (AI). continue.

The round includes existing investors Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, as well as Hico Capital, the US-based investment arm of SK Networks. ) included the participation of new investors and partners. , Microsoft, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, LG Technology Ventures, Top Tier Capital, Hudson Bay Capital, Socium Ventures.

Our first device will allow us to bring AI everywhere. It’s an exciting time and we’ve been focused on how we can build platforms and devices that can fully harness the true power and potential of this technology. We are very proud of and excited to work closely with them to bring their vision of Humane to market. I believe that together we can embark on a journey of restructuring.

AI Tweet of the Week

With the recent release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Whisper AI APIs, developers can now integrate models into their apps and products to access the most advanced machine learning tools available. Rowan Cheung, creator of the AI ​​newsletter @therundownai, recently tweeted that over 100 new products have debuted since the release of the ChatGPT API, sharing 20 trending his tools.

AI moves fast.

Over 100 new products were released in the ChatGPT API release this week.

Top 20 trending tools and resources from today’s newsletter pic.twitter.com/UVw9N2GtQD

Rowan Chan (@rowancheung) March 7, 2023

Have a tip to share with our editorial team? Contact us:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmswire.com/digital-experience/microsoft-introduces-ai-assistant-google-usm-advances-more-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos