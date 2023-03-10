TJX and Saks Join Female-Led Tech Startup’s Business Development Program





Listen to article 2 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Brief: New York Fashion Tech Lab this week announced her 10th cohort of female-led B2B startups in a 12-week program, according to a press release. A process that helps develop young businesses. Six female-led startups will collaborate with her NYFTLabs retail partners, culminating in a presentation on their technology to a distinguished panel. Prior to Demo Day, each selected company will have the opportunity to meet with executives and entrepreneurs, participate in workshops, panel discussions, and more. This year’s startups include Web3 digital fashion archive Altr and recommendation-as-a-service platform PSYKHE AI. These companies specialize in industries such as user-generated content, AI-driven chat features, price optimization, digital fashion, and personalization. Dive Insight:

Now in its 10th year, the New York Fashion Tech Lab welcomes new retail partners including Saks, Selfridges, TJX and Wolverine World Wide. They will join returning companies such as Burberry, LVMH, Levi & Strauss, Macy’s, Richmont and Vera Bradley to support the program.

This year’s startup participants include Altr, Hue, PSYKHE AI, Sociate, Sparkbox, and Try Your Best. All cohort participants will showcase their creations at the annual Tech Runway Demo Day scheduled for early June. Here, company founders demonstrate their work from the program to retailers, brands, investors and the media.

NYFTLab has given us the opportunity to grow our business and meet major retailers, said Elysa Kahn, co-founder of social commerce platform Squaded, in a press release. This contributes to the market validation we always seek as a startup and is a real step in our journey.

Since 2014, NYFTLab has helped more than 75 companies, including DRESSX, Reflaunt, Trendalytics, and others, according to a press release. Program graduates continue to achieve partnerships with major retailers, capital investments, and acquisitions.

