Here’s how to use this trick to run ChatGPT like Google Assistant.





In recent years, the world has witnessed significant progress in artificial intelligence technology, and ChatGPT is one of the most promising AI systems to emerge. This highly intelligent AI has proven to be a game-changer in the world of technology, and is widely used in complete web browsers as well as through Microsoft’s Bing search integration. However, ChatGPT is not mobile friendly and difficult for users to run on his Android device due to lack of official application.

But that changed dramatically when Joo Dias, developer of the automation app Tasker, recently integrated ChatGPT into Android. In a Reddit post, Joo Dias announced a powerful new addition to his Tasker. This is now available on Android with the push of a button. New integrations allow users to type into chatbots or speak to them by voice, but the latter is more fiddly to set up. You can start Additionally, you can now change the AI’s personality. The developer also includes several profiles for integrating the chatbot with his WhatsApp.

You can now use ChatGPT instead of Google Assistant

To try out the new features, you’ll need to make sure you have Tasker installed and import your ChatGPT profile from your phone’s browser. If the user has not yet signed up for a ChatGPT account, they will need to do so before generating a set of API keys to enter into Tasker. For full functionality, you can also install her AutoNotification for Tasker plugin.

Once the groundwork is in place, users can add a button to their home screen to quickly access ChatGPT by placing Tasker’s Task Shortcut widget anywhere and selecting the corresponding ChatGPT task when prompted. Available options include New Chat, Continue Chat to start a new conversation with ChatGPT. Voice chat that allows users to ask follow-up questions, voice chat that allows users to actually talk to ChatGPT, set assistant personality that allows users to change the disposition of the chatbot, use AI to easily view recent messages WhatsApp notification summary that provides a summary.

The best way to use ChatGPT on your smartphone

Setting up voice chat is not easy, but within the voice chat task[WaveNet の発言]Note that the app guides the user by tapping the question mark icon on the action. A user must create a Google Cloud project and enable billing on their account. Generate another API key to add to Tasker. This means adding your credit card to the Google Cloud Developer page. However, users are not charged unless they use more than 4 million characters of speech output per month.

however,[アシスタントのパーソナリティを設定]Also be careful when using options. The Tasker developers set him up as “You’re a never-helpful, always-grumpy assistant.” And the chatbot responded with a sarcastic response like, “If you can’t answer such a simple question, I suggest you search on Google.” He was even able to set up ChatGPT to the point where it was heavily abused. This is very scary for some users.

Despite these potential shortcomings, the ChatGPT integration alone makes Tasker worth its $3.49 price tag, beating out Google Bard with Android’s powerful AI capabilities. Once users start using your app, they’ll quickly discover that you can automate almost anything on their phone with Tasker. This integration makes ChatGPT more accessible to his users on mobile, opening up a whole new world of possibilities to integrate AI into everyday life.

Gizchina News of the week Will ChatGPT replace Google Assistant in the future?

With technology continuing to advance at an incredible pace, it’s natural to wonder what the future holds. One question many have had in their minds is whether his ChatGPT, a large-scale language model trained by OpenAI, will one day replace his Google Assistant. There is no easy answer to this question, but there are some factors to consider.

First, it’s important to understand what ChatGPT and Google Assistant are and how they differ. ChatGPT is a language model designed to answer questions, generate text, and even converse with users. It can process natural language and generate responses that are indistinguishable from human writing. Google Assistant, on the other hand, is a virtual assistant designed to help you with tasks ranging from setting reminders and playing music to answering questions and giving directions.

The two have some overlap, but they serve different purposes. ChatGPT focuses on generating text-based responses. Google Assistant is an all-in-one assistant designed to help you with a variety of tasks. So will ChatGPT replace the Google Assistant one day? Let’s explore some of the factors that could play a role.

Advances in natural language processing

One of the factors influencing whether ChatGPT will replace the Google Assistant is advances in natural language processing (NLP). As NLP continues to improve, ChatGPT may become even better at understanding and generating responses to user queries. This could make it a viable alternative to Google Assistant for users who rely primarily on virtual assistants for text-based interactions.

However, it’s worth noting that Google is also heavily invested in NLP and has vast amounts of data at its disposal. As such, Google Assistant may continue to improve and maintain its status as the leading virtual assistant.

User Setting

Another factor that determines whether ChatGPT replaces Google Assistant is user preference. Some users prefer the text-based interaction provided by ChatGPT, while others prefer the more comprehensive feature set provided by the Google Assistant. Both may continue to coexist. Users choose which assistant to use according to their needs at the time.

Integration with other services

Integration with other services is also a factor to consider. Google Assistant is tightly integrated with various Google services. Includes Google Maps, Google Calendar, and Google Play Music. This integration makes it a convenient option for users who already rely heavily on these services.

ChatGPT may be able to integrate with other services, but it would require significant development effort to match the level of integration offered by the Google Assistant. As such, the Google Assistant may continue to be the preferred choice for users who rely heavily on Google services.

Privacy and security

Finally, privacy and security concerns may affect whether ChatGPT replaces Google Assistant.ChatGPT is an open source project. This means that the user can inspect the code and make sure the data is handled properly. Google Assistant, on the other hand, is a proprietary service and users must trust her Google to handle data responsibly.

When it comes to privacy and security, Google has an excellent track record. Some users may prefer the transparency provided by open source projects such as ChatGPT.

Bottom line, I don’t know if ChatGPT will one day replace Google Assistant. ChatGPT has the potential to be an incredibly powerful language model. It serves a different purpose than Google Assistant and may not be a viable alternative for users who rely heavily on Google services or who prefer a more comprehensive virtual assistant experience. Nonetheless, the future is exciting for both assistants.

