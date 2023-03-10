Raising $29.6 billion in 2022





Editor’s note: AgFunder is the parent company of AFN.

There is no denying that the second half of 2022 has been the worst for VCs, and agrifoodtech was no exception.

Foodtech and agtech (agrifoodtech) start-up funding will reach $29.6 billion in 2022, down 44% year-on-year (YoY). Ecosystem partner Temasek.

However, the sector has made gains in climate technology areas such as indoor farming, bioenergy and biomaterials, and precision agriculture.

Cheap funding and increasingly outlandish technology valuations have pushed agrifood tech funding to a record $51.7 billion in 2021. Then the market crashed in his 2022 due to war, inflation and continued disruptions in his chain of supply.

A quick glance at the graph below shows just how rough our rides have been over the past two years. However, many of the world’s current macro challenges, from rapid inflation to food insecurity to labor shortages, are fueling interest in agrifoodtech as a solution, especially in areas related to climate technology.

Source: AgFunder Global AgriFoodTech Investment Report 2023 AgriFoodTech as Climate Technology

New in this year’s report, a survey of agrifoodtech VC investors found that while they don’t expect valuations to improve significantly in 2023, the sector is increasingly in the conversation about climate-related tech. It became clear that they were aware of it and were encouraged to see it in the data.

Funding increased in four categories related to climate technology and efficiency.

Financing for bioenergy and biomaterials increased 15% from 2021 to $2.3 billion. This demonstrates the growing momentum for new materials to replace plastics and animal-derived materials, and for clean energy sources. Ag Biotech’s funding increased from $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion in 2021, with the number of deals largely flat at 216, down just 6 (i.e. not due to outliers) . Novel Farming Systems raised $2.85 billion in funding, up 21% year-over-year, with deal numbers flat year-over-year, with significant deals in both insect and crop-based systems. Funding for farm management software, sensing and IoT increased by $430 million to $1.7 billion despite lower transactional activity, suggesting some large deals.

The downstream consumer category fared less well. Funding for eGrocery dropped 73% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, Cloud Retail Infrastructure dropped 68% to $1.5 billion, and Innovative Food, which includes alternative proteins, raised $3. Nearly 40% less than in 2021.

No mega deals

One of the main factors behind the significant downstream decline was the lack of mega deals.

At least one transaction worth over $1 billion has been made each year since 2016, except 2020. Reach and leverage consumers under continuous lockdown. With funding for Chinese food delivery startups dropping almost overnight, his investment in China agrifoodtech in 2022 is down by a whopping $5.5 billion compared to his 2021.

By comparison, the largest deal of 2022 is the $768 million Series E of Turkish expedited food delivery giant Getir, while the second is the $500 million late-stage of LanzaTech, a now-listed carbon capture company. It was a tiered deal.

Therefore, the decline in the number of closed deals was not as pronounced as the dollar’s depreciation. About 2,797 deals will close in 2022, down 22% from his record of 3,445 in 2021.

Some other key insights from the report are:

Farm tech investment fell just 6% year-on-year, with startups raising $10.2 billion in 848 deals. Of particular note is China’s increasing focus on farmtech innovation. Funding for African agrifoodtech startups increased 22% to over $600 million. A few big deals have helped inflate this, but it’s a positive trend in itself. Alternative proteins, cloud retail, midstream tech.

This report was produced in collaboration with global ecosystem partner Temasek and partners Foodbytes and AgriFutures Australia. His startups eFishery, Loam Bio, Umaro, Propagate, Eion, CommonGround, Tevel, Klim and Unreal Milk are spotlighted.

To get the full story, download the full, free 90-page report here.

