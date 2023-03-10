TikTokers share Pinterest wedding boards of hilarious and cranky tweens.





Most of us have had some forgotten Pinterest boards in the past and probably deleted them by now. Her recipes from the time she tried keto, her 2010 girls’ trip outfit ideas, and even her inspiration for one day wedding were created when she wasn’t meeting anyone.

The last one seems like a big shot for many brides on TikTok. They’re currently unearthing wedding-themed Pinterest boards that they created in their teens and teens.

Much like the tendency for brides to hilariously reveal that bad wedding cakes have failed, the results were both hilarious and embarrassing.

I got married this year and heard you share a Pinterest board of all the tweens.

Then, as she shared a series of images from her personal board, she silently responded to each one with a look of horror, writing on the clip why God wrote it, and TikTokers sharing her fears. shared.

I heard gasps and sarcastically said to one person.

Bridesmaids are having Taylor Swift’s debut era, another said.

Someone else asked why no one talks about shotgun shell centerpieces.

But she’s far from the only bride to share her sullen pin. So have many other TikTokers, reviving forgotten wedding trends in the process.

We were talking about things like neon-colored Converse sneakers, monogrammed sweatshirts for the bride and groom, wedding favors, and mint jars next to signs that read Mints to Be.

What exactly is DIY hell in 2012, one TikToker talks about his video.

To be fair, most of the trends featured on these boards were probably the ones many of us were obsessed with in the early 2010s. You can now share a laugh about

Post TikTokers shares Pinterest wedding boards of hilarious and cranky tweens.

