Google Cloud deal boosts computing support for researchers





UC Riverside partners with Google Cloud to modernize campus technology services. This includes increasing computing services for researchers.

A three-year commitment provides access to cloud computing resources at a fixed subscription rate instead of pay-as-you-go.

UCR is making significant strategic investments in secure, agile and scalable enterprise infrastructure and research computing services to foster innovation and opportunity for those who learn, teach, work and research at UCR. said Matthew Gunkel, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Director of Information Technology Solutions (ITS) at UCR.

Gunkel estimates that the campus’s overall computing and storage capacity will increase by two to three times.

The deal is expected to save researchers like Brian Wong, a professor of materials science and engineering, both time and money.

He needs easy access to high performance computing for his daily research. To test the behavior and reactivity of materials used to make solar cells and other electronics, Wong runs quantum simulations on hundreds of computer processing units simultaneously. Like researchers across the country, he usually has to make a proposal requesting access to his cluster of supercomputers and wait up to three months for approval. Still, access times are limited and costly.

Under its agreement with Google Cloud, Wong can now run workloads on thousands of processors at any given time, with costs covered by the three-year subscription price.

According to Wong, ITS’s new approach to researching computing services is much easier and lag-free.

In a pilot initiative, ITS helped UCR University Extension Center (UNEX) migrate all their data to Google Cloud in just two and a half weeks. Previously, this would have taken months and required numerous servers and physical space, he said.

Through this new service structure, we aim to help faculty and students focus on their research by removing administrative barriers and providing quick access to infrastructure and services, Gunkel said. I’m here. The goal is to promote more discoveries and grants, which in turn help UCR attract top talent.

The new agreement will allow ITS to better support the University’s mission through:

Advanced research computing that provides UCR researchers with secure research workstations and storage, auto-scaling high-performance computing clusters, infinitely scaling databases, and access to AI and machine learning services via the Google Cloud platform service

Ability to spin up, scale up, and scale down services as the university grows through the implementation of a location-agnostic application modernization strategy using Anthos

Enterprise-wide availability for data and business intelligence services

Chronicle better protects student, faculty and staff data and strengthens campus information security posture

ITS and Google will host an Innovative Research Orientation on campus on March 13th. This orientation provides researchers with hands-on training from Google Cloud experts on how to use Google’s cloud-based tools to support research workloads.

Google is also hosting Google Cloud Research Day in San Diego on March 15th, kicking off a series of workshops where attendees can learn about the latest tools and talk with Google experts.

