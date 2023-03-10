Houston Startup Secures Bank Partnership, Energy Tech Firm Wins Race, More





Houston startup founders have moved and swayed within the region’s innovation ecosystem, from being recognized for otherworldly innovation to big wins.

This roundup of Houston startup and innovation news covers everything from Houston companies making major partnerships to energy tech startups winning big on stage.

The Postage wins new partner

The Postage platform is available to AmBank Company employees, customers and their families. Photo courtesy of The Postage

A Houston technology platform that streamlines real estate and legacy planning has partnered with AmBank Company American State Bank of Sault Center, Iowa, American Investment & Trust, and Perspective Insurance. Banks provide postage services to their employees, customers and their families.

Postage’s unique platform provides users with tools to organize important information and create state-specific wills. The technology also allows users to share meaningful family memories, write future messages, and collaborate with loved ones of their choice.

“Community is at the core of everything American State Bank does. They demonstrate that by supporting their customers through the myriad of choices they have as they navigate their financial lives. and we are pleased to share our platform with them to assist our employees and customers in their planning and organizational efforts,” said Emily Cisek, CEO and co-founder of The Postage, in a news release. said in “We want to raise awareness of family-driven digital solutions and give AmBank customers the opportunity to manage and protect their critical information. I look forward to providing the guidance needed to protect wealth and wisdom.

The partnership, which rolled out last month, was announced as American State Bank and its family of brands celebrated their 50th anniversary.

AmBank’s first vice president, Joel Westra, said: “This partnership allows us to expand our digital offerings while staying true to our core values ​​of connection and community.

“Our team saw families struggling to cope with the loss of loved ones and recognized the need for a service like The Postage,” he continues. “Too often, people are unsure of next steps, the whereabouts of important documents, and even the last wishes of loved ones. We recognize that you need guidance on how to navigate and get started.The Postage plans to provide.”

E360 Wins Houston Startup Contest

E360 and Honeycomb Software shared the victory at the 2023 Houston CodeLaunch event.Photo by Natalie Harms/InnovationMap

CodeLaunch, a mobile seed stage accelerator, held its second startup pitch competition in Houston last week, and Houston’s energy efficiency startup won.

The E360 won the top prize at the March 2nd event. The program paired six finalists with a consultant development team to compete for up to $150,000. The startup’s technology is a comprehensive building solution that monitors both energy efficiency and indoor air quality in commercial buildings.

The goal we pursued with CodeLaunch was to meet industry leaders and investors who can help us take our product to the next level,” said Matt Bonasera, chief enterprise architect at E360, in a news release. It is also dangerous for residents due to dangerous levels of compounds in the air.

“We solve these complex problems simultaneously,” he continues. “This is unprecedented in our industry. By monitoring vast amounts of his IOT data and using machine learning and real-time monitoring to tune the building to optimize its performance, we are able to achieve this. It’s an innovative way to see commercial buildings.”

E360 shares the win with its partner development team, Honeycomm Software, an international custom software development company. His two-day hackathon, held on February 25th and 26th, provided hands-on support for E360 scale.

Our desire to promote energy efficiency in buildings and sustainability in our business influenced our decisions on who to work with during the hackathon. E360, and this win is a testament to their hard work and dedication. ”

Axiom Named Most Innovative Company

KBR is one of Axiom Space’s partners in the new NASA-sanctioned ISS project. Photo credit: AxiomSpace.com

Fast Company was named one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies, and Axiom Space, a commercial, full-service orbital mission provider based in Houston, was named number 49 on the list. According to the magazine, it was also recognized as one of the most innovative space technology companies “for going to space without a chaperone.”

This article recognizes some of Axiom’s achievements, including:

In April 2022, it will manage the first fully civilian mission to the International Space Station. The mission sent her crew of four into space over her 17 days. Italy, Canada, New Zealand, construction of ISS-mounted modules on track for the world’s first commercial free-floating space station.

Axiom president and CEO Michael Suffredini told Fast Company that the space business is heavily focused on transportation and rockets. But if you think about the railroads built across America, they were built to serve destinations. They don’t exist if there is no reason to go somewhere. Several companies were building real estate in space to allow them to operate in low Earth orbit and take advantage of the microgravity environment.

According to the list, NASA also produced a ranking that “shows that public space programs can still accomplish big things.”

Calling on all student-founded startups and companies

Rice and UH have programs for start-ups and small business entrepreneurs. Photo via uh.edu

Summer accelerator deadlines are approaching at Rice University and University of Houston. All summer programs operate in tandem and support students, faculty, or staff founders and their startups and small businesses.

The four programs, and their focus and application deadlines are:

Rice’s OwlSpark is focused on early stage startup teams with at least one Rice student, faculty or staff founder growing from innovation to commercialization. Please apply by March 13th. UH’s RedLabs are focused on early-stage startup teams with at least one UH student, faculty, or staff founder, growing from innovation to commercialization. Please apply by March 31st. Rice’s BlueLaunch focuses on non-technical small business entrepreneurs who are Rice students, faculty, or staff. Please apply by March 13th. UH’s Red Launch is focused on non-technical small business entrepreneurs who are UH students, faculty, or staff. Please apply by March 31st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/postage-e360-axiom-space-houston-2659566117.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos