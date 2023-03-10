New AI model replicates images based on brain scans





Artificial intelligence has gotten frighteningly good. You have already passed a major medical examination and can arrange friendly meetings with other AIs online. AI can even generate original images based solely on written descriptions, but that may not be the limit of its possibilities.

Machines that can interpret what’s going on in people’s heads have been a mainstay of science fiction for decades. For years, scientists around the world have shown that computers and algorithms can actually understand brain waves and visually understand them through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machines. An fMRI machine is the same device doctors use to map neural activity during brain scans. As of 2008, researchers were already using machine learning to capture and decipher brain activity.

In recent years, however, artificial intelligence researchers have turned their attention to how artificial intelligence models can recreate what is happening in the human brain and display people’s thoughts in text, replicating thoughts via images. Attempts to do so are also underway.

Two researchers from Osaka University in Japan say they have created a new AI model that can do just that, but faster and more accurately than other attempts. The new model captured neural activity with about 80% accuracy by testing a novel method that combined descriptions of images seen by subjects with visual explanations, greatly simplifying the AI ​​process of reconstructing thoughts. is reported.

Systems neuroscientists Yu Takagi and Shinji Nishimoto published their findings in a preprint paper published in December. The paper was accepted last week for presentation at this year’s Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference in Vancouver, one of the most influential venues in computing research. A CVPR representative confirmed to Fortune that the paper was accepted.

A novel aspect of Takagi and Nishimoto’s work is that they used an algorithm called stable diffusion to generate the images. Stable Diffusion is a deep learning text-to-image model owned by London-based Stability AI, which was published last year and is comparable to other AI text-to-image models, such as the also released DALL-E 2. directly competes with the generator of It was created by ChatGPT creator his OpenAI last year.

The researchers used Stable Diffusion to circumvent several obstacles that made previous efforts to generate images from brain scans less efficient. Previous work required training a new AI model from scratch on thousands of images, but Takagi and Nishimoto used a large number of Stable Diffusions to actually create images based on written descriptions. depended on the data.

The descriptions were created with two AI programs written by Takagi and Nishimoto. The researchers used a publicly available dataset from a 2021 University of Minnesota study. The study compiled EEG and fMRI data from four participants each viewing approximately 10,000 images. He then fed that fMRI data into two of his models built for the study to create a description that Stable Diffusion could understand.

When a person looks at a picture or picture, two different sets of lobes in the brain capture everything about the content of the image: perspective, color, scale. Using an fMRI machine, he can record the information produced by these lobes at the moment when neural activity peaks. Takagi and Nishimoto ran the fMRI data through his two add-on models to convert the information into text. Stable Diffusion then converted that text into an image.

Research is important, but you can’t just buy an AI-powered mind reader at home right away. Because each subject’s brain waves were different, researchers created new models for each of the four people who underwent the University of Minnesota experiment. I had to. That process requires multiple brain-scanning sessions, and neuroscientists noted that the technology is likely not ready for uses outside of research.

However, the technology still has great potential, researchers say, if the precise reproduction of neural activity can be further simplified. Nishimoto wrote on Twitter last week that he could eventually use AI to monitor brain activity during sleep and improve dream comprehension. Nishimoto told Science this week that using AI to recreate brain activity could even help researchers understand how other species perceive their environment. said.

