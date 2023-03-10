Kuo: Apple will launch a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in 2024





Apple will release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a short Medium post, Kuo wrote that the next-generation HomePod’s display could facilitate deeper integration with Apple’s other hardware offerings.

Tianma will apparently benefit from Apple’s “redesigned smart home strategy” and will be the sole supplier of the redesigned HomePod display. If the participation in the production of the new “HomePod” goes well, Tianma could be entrusted with the supply of iPad panels in the future.

In 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first hinted that Apple was working on a new “HomePod” model with a display and camera. He also reports that Apple is working on multi-touch functionality for the HomePod. Longer term, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy, reportedly working on a device that combines the Apple TV with his HomePod, as well as a HomePod whose screen is attached to a robotic arm. I’m in. The “HomePod” already runs a variant of tvOS, but there are some signs that Apple is working on a new “homeOS” platform.

popular stories

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4. It includes some new features and changes for iPhone. Apple says the software update will roll out in the spring, likely in March or April. Below, we summarize his five new features coming to the iPhone in iOS 16.4, including additional emojis, web push notifications, and more. 1. New…

Apple announces new yellow color options for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

As rumors suggest, Apple today announced a new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, along with four new silicone case colors. The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10th and will start shipping on Tuesday, March 14th. There are no new color options for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple press release…

VPN access now available to all paid Google One subscribers

Google today announced that the Google VPN feature will be extended to all Google One subscribers instead of being limited to users with a premium 2 TB Google One plan. Google One’s VPN is designed to mask a user’s girlfriend’s IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information to track their location or monitor their web activity. prevent. It also provides protection from…

Apple to release new MagSafe iPhone cases soon

Apple will reportedly launch new iPhone cases this spring, introducing at least two new colors. A Twitter leaker known as “Majin Bu” recently claimed that Apple will be making MagSafe leather cases available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Did. Collection refresh. Added colors are…

Standard iPhone 15 model lacks ProMotion and Always-On Display features

Apple’s stock iPhone 15 model doesn’t feature an LPTO display, suggesting the device will still lack ProMotion support and an always-on display option like Apple’s Pro model does. and Pro Max models used the latest low-power display backlights that support ProMotion refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The refresh rate of…

New MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro reportedly feature M3 chip

According to sources at 9to5Mac, Apple’s next-generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will both feature the M3 chip. According to the report, Apple will also release an updated version of his M3 chip-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. According to reports, the unannounced M3 chip will feature an 8-core CPU similar to the M2 chip, but the chip will be manufactured on the basis of…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/03/10/homepod-with-7-inch-display-to-launch-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos